CBS Sports’ NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league's 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through 10 weeks, the NFL betting expert is 72-72-6 ATS.

First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Prisco is 89-61 in straight-up picks this season.

Browns (-1.5)

Prisco has the Cleveland Browns winning at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. “With Deshaun Watson out, this makes this a much tougher game for the Browns,” he wrote.

“But this team is about defense and running the football. That will still play out against a Steelers team that has issues on offense and stopping the run, giving up 4.5 per rush. Browns still take it without Watson.”

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last five meetings with Cleveland. The Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their past seven road games as well. Plus, the Browns are 5-10 ATS in their previous 15 games when playing as the favorite.

Prisco’s final score is 23-16, Browns.

Chargers (-3)

The CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Los Angeles Chargers will win on the road against the Green Bay Packers. However, Prisco thinks Green Bay can cover the spread. “This is a game featuring two teams that badly need a victory — or else,” he added.

“Both were expected to be better teams than they are, yet here they are in a must-win for both. Justin Herbert came alive last week in a big way against the Lions, but his defense is a mess. This will be a shootout and Herbert and the Chargers will win a close one.”

Los Angeles is 1-7 SU in its last eight matchups with the Packers. Though, Aaron Rodgers is now quarterback for the New York Jets. If there’s any game the Bolts are capable of winning, it’s this one. Green Bay is 1-6 SU in its past seven games versus AFC opponents.

Prisco has the Chargers winning 31-29 over Green Bay.

Jets (+7)

For his third pick, Prisco has the New York Jets covering the spread on the road versus the Buffalo Bills. Although he still has Buffalo winning, the AFC East contender is a mess. The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, following Monday night’s 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“The Bills have a lot of issues. The Jets have offensive issues,” he wrote. “New York beat Buffalo in Week 1 with a great defensive effort, and it seems to have Josh Allen’s number. But the Jets are playing consecutive road games and they have little in terms of offense. Even so, I think they hang around here, but the Bills win a close one.”

Prisco’s final score is 22-20, Bills.

Prisco's final score is 22-20, Bills.