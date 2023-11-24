CBS Sports’ NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 12 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through 10 weeks, the NFL betting expert is 80-78-6 ATS.

First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Prisco is 99-65 in straight-up picks this season.

Steelers (-1.5)

Prisco has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning on the road over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. “The Bengals without Joe Burrow will be a different team. Jake Browning starts, but we have no real idea what he can do,” he wrote.

“The Steelers’ defense is good. We know that. The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada this week to hopefully liven up the offense. Kenny Pickett needs to play better now. He will here as the Steelers take it.”

Pittsburgh is 1-4 straight up in its last five games against Cincinnati. However, the Steelers are also 16-4 SU in their last 20 road games versus their AFC North rival. Although the Bengals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 home games, they won’t have Burrow.

Prisco’s final score is 23-21, Steelers.

Buccaneers (+2.5)

The CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bounce back on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. “The Bucs are playing a second straight road game, while the Colts are coming off a bye,” he wrote.

“That’s a big edge for the Colts. Even so, I think the Bucs have the better team and Baker Mayfield will play well in this one. Gardner Minshew will not. Bucs win it, although they are banged up some on defense.”

Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last six games. The Bucs are 1-7 SU in their past eight matchups with AFC opponents as well. More importantly, Indianapolis is 1-9 SU in its previous 10 home games.

Prisco has Tampa Bay winning 30-21 over Indianapolis.

Browns (+1)

For his third pick, Prisco has the Cleveland Browns defeating the Denver Broncos away. “This is suddenly a big game for both teams. The Broncos have won four straight, while the Browns are 7-3 and would be in the playoffs right now,” he wrote.

“This will be the first road start for Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, which won’t be easy. But the Cleveland defense is dominant. They will shut down the Denver offense in a low-scoring game to win it.”

Cleveland is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games against Denver. The Browns are also 1-7 SU in their past eight contests when playing on the road at Empower Field at Mile High. As for the Broncos, they’re 2-5 ATS in their previous seven home games.

Prisco’s final score is 20-12, Browns.

Prisco's final score is 20-12, Browns.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 12 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 12 expert picks are on the main page.