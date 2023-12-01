CBS Sports’ NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 13 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through 12 weeks, the NFL betting expert is 88-85-7 ATS.

First off, the Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Prisco is 108-72 in straight-up picks this season.

Saints (+4)

Prisco has the New Orleans Saints winning at home over the Detroit Lions in Week 13. “The Lions are coming off a bad home loss to the Packers, while the Saints are coming off a road loss to the Falcons,” he wrote.

“The Lions’ defense has become a major problem as of late. I look for Derek Carr to play well here as the Saints win a shootout against the Lions.”

Prisco’s final score is 32-30, Saints.

Commanders (+10)

Moreover, the CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Washington Commanders will cover the spread at home against the Miami Dolphins. “The Commanders have had a coaching shakeup on the defense, which could help get that unit going a bit,” he wrote.

“It will be a real challenge against this Miami offense. But the Dolphins haven’t been putting up gaudy numbers on the road. They won’t here either. They will win it, but Sam Howell will keep it close.”

Prisco has Miami winning 26-23 over Washington.

Rams (-3.5)

For his third pick, Prisco has the Los Angeles Rams winning and covering the spread at home versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. “The Browns are playing a second straight on the road, but they stayed over on the West Coast,” he added.

“They didn’t look good in losing to Broncos last week. The Rams have won two straight games out of their bye to get into the playoff race. I look for Matthew Stafford to outplay Dorian Thompson-Robinson in his return to his college city. Rams take it.”

Prisco’s final score is 21-16, Rams.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 13 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 13 expert picks are on the main page.