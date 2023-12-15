CBS Sports’ NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. After 14 weeks, the NFL betting expert is 101-98-9 ATS. Plus, Prisco is 124-84-0 in straight-up picks this season.

First off, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Next, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bengals (-3)

Prisco has the Cincinnati Bengals winning at home and covering the spread against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. Minnesota is 1-7 in its last eight matchups with the Bengals when playing in Cincinnati.

“The Bengals have won two straight to get back into the playoff race behind Jake Browning. The Vikings won 3-0 over the Raiders last week, which tells you all you need to know about the offense,” he wrote.

“Nick Mullens will be the starter this week after coming off the bench last week for Joshua Dobbs. It won’t matter. Browning will play well and lead the Bengals to a third consecutive victory.”

Prisco’s final score is 23-17, Bengals.

Colts (-1.5)

Moreover, the CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Indianapolis Colts will hang on to win and cover the spread at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, Pittsburgh has won eight straight games against Indianapolis.

“This is a big game in terms of the playoffs for both teams, especially with the Steelers coming off two straight losses and the Colts coming off a loss last week,” he added.

“The Steelers have issues on offense, but the defense has gone backwards lately as well. The Colts will win a tight one here to put an even bigger damper on the Steelers’ playoff hopes.”

Prisco has Indianapolis winning 21-16.

Bills (-2)

For his third pick, Prisco believes the Buffalo Bills will come away with a win at home over the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Buffalo is 5-1 in its last six meetings with NFC opponents.

“This is a huge game for the Bills as they push for a playoff spot, while the Cowboys are pushing for seeding. Both offenses have had success lately, but the Cowboys have really amped it up,” he wrote.

“I think the Bills’ desperation will trump the Cowboys playing for a seed. Dallas is in, but Buffalo will get there. They start by winning a shootout here. Josh Allen beats Dak Prescott.”

However, it should be noted that Dallas is also 7-1 in its past eight games against AFC teams.

Prisco’s final score is 33-30, Bills.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 15 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.