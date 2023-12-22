CBS Sports’ NFL Week 16 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

CBS Sports NFL Week 16 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. After 15 weeks this season, the NFL betting expert is 110-103-11 ATS and 136-88 in straight-up picks.

First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Jaguars (+3)

Prisco has the Jacksonville Jaguars winning on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Note that Jacksonville is 3-17 in its last 20 meetings with NFC opponents.

“Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol, which means it could be C.J. Beathard starting at quarterback. But this game will come down to whether Baker Mayfield can have success against the Jacksonville defense,” he wrote.

“That unit played well last week against the Ravens, and I think they can slow Mayfield enough here. Jaguars take it.”

Prisco’s final score is 23-20, Jags.

Dolphins (-1)

Furthermore, the CBS Sports NFL analyst has the Miami Dolphins winning at home over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are 6-1 in their past seven matchups with Miami. Dallas is also 12-2 in its last 14 games played in December.

“This is an enormous game between two really good teams. The Cowboys are playing a second straight road game, which is a challenge after getting beat by the Bills last week,” he wrote. “Dallas doesn’t play well on the road, while Miami plays well at home. Even so, I think the Cowboys will find a way to hang around in this one.”

Prisco has Miami winning 30-29..

49ers (-5.5)

For his third pick, Prisco picked the San Francisco 49ers to win and cover the spread at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is 8-1 in its last nine games.

“This is the game of the week, maybe the year. These are the two best teams in either conference. The 49ers get a break getting the Ravens playing consecutive road games,” he added.

“The 49ers offense is the best unit of all four in this game, which is why I think they win this one. Brock Purdy wins the MVP battle with Lamar Jackson.”

The Ravens have won eight straight games versus NFC teams. Though, San Francisco is 13-1 SU in its past 14 home games. The Niners are on a six-game win streak as well.

Prisco’s final score is 29-21, 49ers.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 16 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 16 expert picks are on the main page.