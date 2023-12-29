CBS Sports’ NFL Week 17 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. The NFL betting expert is 110-103-11 ATS and 136-88 in straight-up picks after 16 weeks of the season.

First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cowboys (-5.5)

Prisco has the Dallas Cowboys winning and covering the spread at home against the Detroit Lions in Week 17. Detroit is winless in its last five matchups with Dallas. The Cowboys are also 15-0 in their past 15 games played at home.

“The Cowboys have lost two straight, but they are in the playoffs. The Lions clinched the division last week, but are playing for seeding,” he wrote.

“Detroit is playing consecutive road games, while Dallas is home for the first time in three weeks. Look for the Cowboys to get back on track after two losses with an impressive game for both offense and the defense.”

Prisco’s final score is 31-23, Cowboys.

Dolphins (+3)

Not to mention, the CBS Sports NFL analyst has the Miami Dolphins covering the spread on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Miami is 3-8 in its last 11 meetings with Baltimore. The Ravens are currently on a five-game win streak as well.

“This is the game of the week and could decide the top seed in the AFC and the MVP between Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson,” Prisco wrote.

“The Ravens have blown out a bunch of good teams, but that won’t be the case here. Miami will hang around in this one, but I think in the end the Ravens defense will be the difference with a late stop.”

Prisco has Baltimore winning 28-27.

Bengals (+7)

For his third pick, Prisco has the Cincinnati Bengals covering the spread on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Bengals are 7-2 in their last nine matchups with Kansas City. Plus, the Chiefs are also 1-4-1 ATS in their past six games.

“The Chiefs have issues on offense, which they have to get fixed in the next two weeks before the playoffs. The Bengals are still alive, but barely,” he wrote.

“Cincinnati’s defense had issues with Mason Rudolph at times last week, so maybe this will be a game to get Patrick Mahomes going. I think the Chiefs win, but the Bengals keep it close.”

Prisco’s final score is 26-23, Chiefs.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 17 picks, go to the site.