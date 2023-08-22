The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In Jung’s last fight, he lost by TKO in the fourth round against Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $200,000, with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $232,000

Chan Sung Jung’s Net Worth

Chan Sung Jung has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.3 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Chan Sung Jung has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2007 and cut his cloth on the Korean regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2011.

Chan Sung Jung’s UFC Record

Chan Sung Jung holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-7 which includes 6 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-4 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Singapore.

Chan Sung Jung’s Next Fight

Chan Sung Jung will fight future hall of famer Max “Blessed” Holloway in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Singapore. This fight will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Chan Sung Jung (+550) making him a massive underdog.

Chan Sung Jung’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Chan Sung Jung fights out of Pohang, South Korea.

He is happily married to his wife Park Sun Young.

Age: 36

36 Born: Pohang, South Korea

Pohang, South Korea Height: 5’7″

5’7″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 72″

72″ Coach/Trainer: Eddie Cha

