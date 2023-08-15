The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great fight

Aljamain Sterling is set to earn a big payday at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight championship once more when he takes on surging contender and rising star “Suga” Sean O’Malley. Sterling already has the most title defenses in bantamweight history with four and will be looking to tack one more for the history books as he looks to make it 10 wins in a row. As for Sean O’Malley, he’s been waiting for this opportunity to fight for the title for over a year now and many in the UFC including Dana White knew that O’Malley was destined for greatness. This fight will certainly go down as one of the most hyped bantamweight title fights in the history of the UFC. A win this weekend could make Sterling’s pockets fat especially, against someone who is as dangerous and polarizing as Sean O’Malley.

UFC 292 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 292 event in Boston, Massachusets.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.7 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 292.

Headlining the main event, are Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Sterling is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, O’Malley should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Sterling is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 292. The bantamweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $542,000 this weekend. Sterlings is set to fight No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley.

Bantamweight title challenger, Sean O’Malley will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $382,000 payday. Chris Weidman ($360,000), Zhang Weili ($292,000), and Amanda Lemos ($182,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC 292 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 292:

Aljamain Sterling – $542,000

Sean O'Malley – $382,000

Chris Weidman – $360,000

Zhang Weili – $292,000

Amanda Lemos – $182,000

Check out the projected UFC 292 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Aljamain Sterling $500,000 $42,000 $542,000 Sean O’Malley $350,000 $32,000 $382,000 Zhang Weili $250,000 $42,000 $292,000 Amanda Lemos $150,000 $32,000 $182,000 Neil Magny $121,000 $21,000 $142,000 Ian Garry $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Marlon Vera $85,000 $21,000 $106,000 Pedro Munhoz $75,000 $16,000 $91,000 Chris Weidman $320,000 $16,000 $360,000 Brad Tavares $150,000 $21,000 $171,000 Gregory Rodrigues $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Denis Tiuliulin $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Gerald Meerschaert $110,000 $16,000 $126,000 Andre Petroski $30,000 $4,500 $28,500 Andrea Lee $48,000 $11,000 $59,000 Natalia Silva $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Maryna Moroz $48,000 $11,000 $59,000 Karine Silva $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kurt Holobaugh $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Austin Hubbard $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC 292 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $318,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 292.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

