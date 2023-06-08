MMA

Charles Oliveira Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Garrett Kerman
The No. 1 ranked lightweight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is back in action for the first time since losing his title against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. He will be taking on a surging contender and No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush who is riding a 8-fight winning streak this weekend at UFC 289. Scroll below for information on Oliveira’s career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

 Charles Oliveira Career Earnings

Charles Oliveira has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 13 years and has made an estimated $5,934,300.

In his last fight, he got finished by the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev via arm-triangle choke in round 2. He walked away with a base salary of $1 Million and a promotional bonus of $32,000 and with a win this weekend he can take his career earnings to over $6 Million.

Charles Oliveira Career Earnings

Charles Oliveira is a longtime lightweight contender and has made an estimated $5.9 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $7 Million.

Oliveira has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2010.

With a win on Saturday night at UFC 289, Oliveira can increase her net worth by over an estimated $500,000 with a win and promotional bonuses.

Charles Oliveira UFC Record

Charles Oliveira holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 33-9 which includes 21 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 21-9-0-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira Next Fight

Charles Oliveira will fight Beneil Dariush in a 3-round co-main event fight this Saturday at UFC 289. This fight will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Oliveira (+120) as the underdog.

Charles Oliveira Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Charles Oliveira fights out of Sao Paulo, Brazil but is originally from Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He is currently married to Talita Roberta Pereira and they have a daughter named Tayla Oliveira.

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Height: 5’10″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 74″
  • Coach/Trainer: Diego Lima

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
