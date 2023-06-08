Charles Oliveira Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

The No. 1 ranked lightweight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is back in action for the first time since losing his title against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. He will be taking on a surging contender and No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush who is riding a 8-fight winning streak this weekend at UFC 289. Scroll below for information on Oliveira’s career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

Charles Oliveira Career Earnings

Charles Oliveira has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 13 years and has made an estimated $5,934,300.

In his last fight, he got finished by the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev via arm-triangle choke in round 2. He walked away with a base salary of $1 Million and a promotional bonus of $32,000 and with a win this weekend he can take his career earnings to over $6 Million.

Charles Oliveira is a longtime lightweight contender and has made an estimated $5.9 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $7 Million.

Oliveira has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2010.

With a win on Saturday night at UFC 289, Oliveira can increase her net worth by over an estimated $500,000 with a win and promotional bonuses.

Charles Oliveira UFC Record

Charles Oliveira holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 33-9 which includes 21 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 21-9-0-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira Next Fight

Charles Oliveira will fight Beneil Dariush in a 3-round co-main event fight this Saturday at UFC 289. This fight will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Oliveira (+120) as the underdog.

Charles Oliveira Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Charles Oliveira fights out of Sao Paulo, Brazil but is originally from Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He is currently married to Talita Roberta Pereira and they have a daughter named Tayla Oliveira.

Age: 33

33 Born: Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil Height: 5’10″

5’10″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 74″

74″ Coach/Trainer: Diego Lima

