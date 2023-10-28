Tennis News and Rumors

Check Out The 2023 WTA Finals Photo Shoot On The Beach In Cancun

Wendi Oliveros
Aryna Sabalenka

The elite eight of women’s tennis (in both singles and doubles) have gathered on the beach in Cancun, Mexico for a photo shoot with the WTA Finals trophy.

This is an event to recognize the top performers in women’s tennis during the year so there are elements of glamour, fun, and of course, tennis.

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Marketa Vondrousova

7. Ons Jabeur

8. Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari is the first alternate who is filling the spot vacated by Karolina Muchova who qualified but had to withdraw because of a wrist injury.

None of these eight women has ever won the WTA Finals so a maiden champion will be crowned.

For those wondering, the dress code apparently changed course during the planning of the event.

The mixed message dress code became more obvious when the doubles teams posed with the trophy.

The WTA Finals begin on Sunday, October 29; watch the action live on The Tennis Channel.

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
