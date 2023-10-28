The elite eight of women’s tennis (in both singles and doubles) have gathered on the beach in Cancun, Mexico for a photo shoot with the WTA Finals trophy.

WTA Finals group photo in Cancun. The girls weren’t messing around today. ❤️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/7kwghLTLWY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 27, 2023

This is an event to recognize the top performers in women’s tennis during the year so there are elements of glamour, fun, and of course, tennis.

1. Aryna Sabalenka

The No. 1 ranked female tennis player in the world Aryna Sabalenka 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GArweqmMSz — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 27, 2023

2. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek arrived at the draw ceremony for the WTA Finals in Cancun. She looks incredible. 💃🏻🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/S9LwOKDKdM — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 27, 2023

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

The beautiful and elegant Elena Rybakina 🤍 pic.twitter.com/opmBJtY5Qu — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 28, 2023

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals draw ceremony in Cancun. She knows how to make an entrance ✨ pic.twitter.com/4YhAXRg9m7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 28, 2023

7. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the WTA Finals draw ceremony. It’s not a party without the Minister of Happiness. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hj4rxRUL9R — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 28, 2023

8. Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari is the first alternate who is filling the spot vacated by Karolina Muchova who qualified but had to withdraw because of a wrist injury.

Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals draw ceremony in Cancun. 🇬🇷🤍 pic.twitter.com/AqOYOYcTuu — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 28, 2023

None of these eight women has ever won the WTA Finals so a maiden champion will be crowned.

For those wondering, the dress code apparently changed course during the planning of the event.

Where the players meet the 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙖 🌊 The world’s best are in Cancun for the GNP Seguros #WTAFinals! pic.twitter.com/qpJxGhoK5V — wta (@WTA) October 28, 2023

Those of you asking about the dress code for the WTA finals Gala, it was suppose to be all white but then changed. pic.twitter.com/zmdBBWVXNa — LaWanda (@lawanda50) October 28, 2023

The mixed message dress code became more obvious when the doubles teams posed with the trophy.

Main character energy 🔥 Your top eight doubles pairs in 2023!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/GSdD9r6RM2 — wta (@WTA) October 28, 2023

The WTA Finals begin on Sunday, October 29; watch the action live on The Tennis Channel.