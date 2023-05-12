The 2023 French Open will begin on May 28th as the world’s top tennis players embark on a trip to Paris, France to put their skills to the test on the famous clay courts at Roland-Garros.

In 2023, both Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal will look to defend their respective titles at Roland-Garros. With Roland-Garros just a few weeks away, seven-time Champion Chris Evert has weighed in on her picks for the 2023 French Open.

Chris Evert Picks Swiatek To Win Women’s French Open Title

According to Chris Evert, there are four potential contenders at Roland-Garros in 2023: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula.

After winning two of the last three French Open titles, Iga Swiatek is the odds-on favorite at Roland-Garros this year. Clay is Swiatek’s favorite surface and she’s only lost on clay court twice since last year.

However, the top-ranked women’s player has developed a budding rivalry with Sabalenka, who has had Swiatek’s number of late, beating her at the Australian Open and Madrid Open earlier this year.

Despite Sabalenka’s recent success, Evert goes on to pick Swiatek based on the Polish tennis player’s last few weeks. Swiatek has been very strategic in her training, opting out of Miami and Billie Jean King Cup. With Swiatek’s current schedule, she’ll have enough rest ahead of the French Open to keep her in prime form at Roland-Garros.

Chris Evert Predicts Alcaraz Will Win Second Grand Slam Title

In an interview with Eurosport, Evert opened up about her picks for the 2023 French Open men’s singles title.

After recently becoming the No. 1 player in the world, Evert believes that Carlos Alcaraz is ready to win his first French Open title.

The 20-year-old tennis player is having his best season yet. In six tournaments, Alcaraz has been to five finals with four titles and one semi-final appearance. Alcaraz is fresh off defending his Madrid Masters title against Jan-Lennard Struff.

“Alcaraz is ready for this title. He must stay healthy, yes, because he is playing a lot. I feel like we have never seen this versatile player, with so much passion and hungry for so long. He has it all: he has the athleticism, a full arsenal of skills, he knows how to defend, he knows how to attack, he knows how to move. He’s crazy, he has no weaknesses. For me, I think the title will be his if he gets to stay healthy and stay hungry” said Evert.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023