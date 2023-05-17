The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Which horse will win the second jewel of the Triple Crown? Fox Sports’ Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica is sharing his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 7:01 pm

May 20th, 7:01 pm 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Chris Fallica Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

Some Preakness thoughts and nuggets. Good luck and enjoy the race everyone! https://t.co/fbPSSOE1Gg — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) May 17, 2023

After a win at the Kentucky Derby, Mage (+140) enters the Preakness as the favorite. Fallica likes Mage in his exactas and trifectas, but his favorite horse is National Treasure (+500). The longshot that Fallica likes is Perform (+2000).

National Treasure (+500)

Fallica’s top pick in the Preakness is National Treasure, which will start in Gate No. 3. National Treasure is trained by Bob Baffert, who returns for a Triple Crown race for the first time in two years after serving a suspension for the Medina Spirit controversy in 2021. Baffert dominates the Preakness, with seven wins in this race, tied for most all-time.

“He’s on the rail, adds blinkers and is officially back in the Baffert barn,” Fallica said. “Look for him to be right on the lead and play come and get me. And they just might not be able to. I expect a huge leap forward from the fourth-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. He’s my top pick in this race.”

Mage (+140)

After a magical run at the Kentucky Derby, Mage is on everyone’s radar heading into the Preakness. This horse will not sneak up on anyone on Saturday. Winning at 15-1 on the morning line at the Derby was impressive, but Mage has bigger aspirations, with a shot at the Triple Crown in his grasp.

“He can absolutely win again as this race has seven new shooters to the Triple Crown race, but only two look like they are a threat on paper,” Fallica said.

Fallica believes Mage will be in a “great stalking spot off National Treasure and maybe First Mission.” However, it will come down to how he finished down the final stretch with jockey Javier Castellano.

Perform (+2000)

Perform is the longshot that Fallica will play. Perform enters Pimlico with momentum after winning a maiden special in Tampa and the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park. This horse is only getting faster by the race, reaching its Top Equibase Speed of 98 at the Tesio.

“Perform has gotten better as the races have gotten longer, and should be in a nice stalking position throughout,” Fallica said. “If you’re looking for a long shot, this is the horse I would play, and I certainly will use him in my exactas and trifectas.”

