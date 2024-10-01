Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win the triple crown for pitchers

History was made in Major League Baseball on Monday as for the fifth time ever a pitcher won the triple crown in pitching in each league in the same season. Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves accomplished the feat in the National League on Monday, one day after Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers accomplished the feat in the American League on Sunday.

Sale of Lakeland, Florida led the National League this past season in wins (18), earned run average (2.38), and strikeouts (225). Skubal of Hayward, California led the American League in wins (18), earned run average (2.39) and strikeouts (228).

Who accomplished the feat the first four times?

In 1905, New York Giants starting pitcher Christy Mathewson of Factoryville, Pennsylvania led the National League with 31 wins, 206 strikeouts and a 1.27 earned run average, and Philadelphia Athletics starting pitcher Rube Waddell of Bradford, Pennsylvania led the American League with 27 wins, 287 strikeouts, and a 1.48 earned run average.

In 1918, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Hippo Vaughn of Weatherford, Texas led the National League with 22 wins, 148 strikeouts and a 1.74 earned run average, and Washington Senators starting pitcher Walter Johnson of Humboldt, Kansas led the American League with 23 wins, 162 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 1.27.

In 1924, Johnson led the American League again in wins (23), strikeouts (158), and earned run average (2.72). Meanwhile, also in 1924, Brooklyn Robins starting pitcher Dazzy Vance of Orient, Iowa led the National League in wins (28), strikeouts (262), and earned run average (2.16).

Then in 2011, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas led the National League in wins (21), strikeouts (248), and earned run average (2.28), and Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia led the American League in wins (24), strikeouts (250), and earned run average (2.40).

Skubal and Sale’s 2024 statistics

Skubal pitched in 31 games, and 192 innings pitched, and gave up 142 hits, 51 earned runs, 15 home runs and 35 walks, and had an amazing WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.92. Sale pitched in 29 games, and 177 2/3 innings pitched, and gave up 141 hits, 47 earned runs, nine home runs, and 39 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.01.