One of the most noteworthy stories in Major League Baseball over the last week was related to injuries. Three household names went down with significant ailments and will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future. Let’s take a look.

Chris Sale

The amount of injuries Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida has had in 2022 has been staggering. First, he broke his rib while throwing batting practice at Florida Gulf Coast University in February. That meant Sale was placed on the 60-day injury list to begin the regular season. He came back and pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 12 and gave up zero earned runs in five innings of work in a 3-2 loss. Then in his next start, Sale broke his finger while being struck by a line drive off the bat of Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. This forced Sale to undergo finger surgery. Then on Saturday, Sale was involved in a cycling accident, and broke his wrist. He is now gone for the remainder of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Also while with the Red Sox, Sale missed a portion of the 2019 season with left elbow inflammation and the 2020 season because of Tommy John Surgery.

Sale had a base salary in 2022 of $30 million. He has three more years left on his contract, where he is set to earn a staggering $75 million. Sale has pitched five seasons with the Red Sox, winning a World Series in 2018, after seven seasons to begin his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Matt Carpenter

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter of Galveston, Texas broke his left foot when he fouled the ball off during the third inning of the Yankees game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday in a 9-4 Yankees win. While playing a utility role for the Bronx Bombers this season, Carpenter had career-highs in on base percentage (.412), and slugging percentage (.727) and on base and slugging percentage (1.138). In 2022, he also scored 28 runs and had 39 hits, nine doubles, 19 walks, 93 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and one sacrifice fly.

Carpenter bounced back nicely in 2022 after two poor seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, he batted .186 and in 2021, he batted .169.

The Yankees lead the American League with a record of 71 wins and 40 losses. Due to the fact New York is expected to clearly win the division, as they are 10 and a half games up on the Toronto Blue Jays, expect to see New York be patient with Carpenter regarding his injury.

Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama will miss four to six weeks after tearing a ligament in his finger. He has not played since Saturday. While serving a two game suspension for bumping an umpire, Anderson had his hand looked at, where the break was determined.

This season Anderson was an All-Star and batted .301 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 332 at bats, he has scored 50 runs and had 100 hits, 13 doubles, 13 stolen bases, 14 walks, 131 total bases, an on base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .395.

The White Sox are in third place in the American League Central with a record of 56 wins and 54 losses. However, they are only a game and a half back of the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.