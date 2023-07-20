Chris Wade has been given another chance to win $1 million. The 35-year-old veteran has been added to the PFL featherweight playoffs, replacing Movlid Khaybulaev, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

BREAKING NEWS with Movlid Khaybulaev out of the @PFLMMA Featherweight Playoffs he will be replaced by Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) who will now face Gabriel Braga on August 4th in San Antonio Texas#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8uz2y3ngrN — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) July 19, 2023

Chris Wade Earns Another Chance at $1 Million

Chris Wade is a two-time PFL veteran who has made it to the playoffs in both of his seasons. He is 11-6 in PFL competition, with his losses to former PFL tournament finalists or champions. Wade will face Gabriel Braga in the semifinals of the PFL featherweight playoffs. Braga is a Brazilian fighter who is 6-1 in PFL competition. He is coming off a win over Ryoji Kudo in the regular season.

The winner of the Wade vs. Braga fight will advance to the PFL featherweight championship. The championship fight will take place on October 20 at PFL 10.

Chris Wade’s Experience Could Be an Advantage

Wade has a wealth of experience in the PFL playoffs. He has been there before, and he knows what it takes to win. He is also a very well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on both the feet and the ground.

Braga is a talented fighter, but he is still relatively inexperienced. He has only been in the PFL for one season, and he has never fought in the playoffs before. Wade’s experience could be a major advantage in this fight. He knows how to handle the pressure of the playoffs, and he knows how to win in the PFL’s unique format.

The PFL Featherweight Playoffs Are Heating Up

The PFL featherweight playoffs are heating up. The field is now set, and the stakes are high. The winner of the tournament will earn $1 million, and they will be crowned the PFL featherweight champion.

The semifinals are set to take place on August 4. Wade vs. Braga will be the first fight of the night. The second fight will feature Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo. The winners of the semifinals will meet in the PFL welterweight championship on October 20. The championship fight will be the main event of PFL 10.

The PFL welterweight playoffs are shaping up to be one of the most exciting events of the year. The field is stacked with talent, and the stakes are high. The winner will earn $1 million and be crowned the PFL welterweight champion.