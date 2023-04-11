NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett’s Latest Video Is Workout Inspiration

Wendi Oliveros
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett should be our daily workout inspiration.

A recently released Twitter video showed that Garrett is only getting stronger.

He is apparently inspired by the song, “Knife Talk” in this video, but we are inspired by his always high level of fitness.

One thing is clear, he is 100% healthy, and that could not be said for him during the 2022 season.

The car accident that occurred in late September 2022 when he was going home after practice left lingering injuries.

Garrett Has A New Defensive Coordinator

All of that is ancient history.

Garrett looks rejuvenated and ready to kick it in high gear with new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Browns’ defense, with a superstar like Garrett, has not been nearly as effective as it should have been in the past couple of seasons.

Schwartz aims to change that with Garrett heavily involved.

Garrett Won’t Have OBJ Back

One thing Garrett won’t have is Odell Beckham Jr. back on his team.

There were insinuations (and a now-deleted social media post) that Garrett was trying to work that angle to get OBJ back in Cleveland.

Now that he has signed with the Ravens, OBJ will be back in the AFC North, but not with the Browns.

That will introduce an interesting dynamic to the already heated rivalry between the Browns and the Ravens.

Browns Have A Lot Of Excitement In 2023

In addition to roster changes and Deshaun Watson being the team’s quarterback from Week 1, the Browns have a lot to look forward to in 2023.

They are playing the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game in early August to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

This will be part of a celebration of Browns’ legendary offensive linemen Joe Thomas who is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

They will also be in Philadelphia working out with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in mid-August.

Each year, there is renewed hope and excitement in Cleveland that this team, with young players like Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, and Garrett in the prime of their careers, will finally achieve postseason glory.

Could 2023 finally be that year?

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
