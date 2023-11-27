Cleveland Browns fans received a bit of good news on Monday afternoon after Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was spotted with his arm in a sling after the team’s Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

An MRI revealed no structural damage.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett is dealing with soreness and is classified as day-to-day.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett’s shoulder scans showed no structural damage and he’s just sore. As long as he can play through the soreness, he’ll be good to go for the game. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 27, 2023

Stefanski is confident that Garrett will be ready to play in the Browns’ Week 13 game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett’s leadership is vital to the team.

Stefanski said:

“He’s a leader of this football team. He was elected captain for a reason…he sets a great example for this football team.”

Garrett told the media after Sunday’s game that he felt a pop.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: #Browns Pass-Rusher Myles Garrett’s arm is in a sling after the loss to the #Broncos. Garrett said he heard a “Pop” in his shoulder per the report. (via @MaryKayCabot) pic.twitter.com/t6gDXlFoGK pic.twitter.com/hAtwdR3O0X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2023

Others noted that he could not use his left hand to give teammates high-fives.

With the issues surrounding quarter Deshaun Watson’s shoulder that ultimately ended his season early, it was only natural that Browns fans were collectively holding their breath for Stefanski’s update.

The 7-4 Browns have had many injuries this season.

The team trails the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens by two games.

They are tied with the 7-4 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is In Concussion Protocol

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the Denver game early with a concussion.

Coach Stefanski did not elaborate on what the plans are if DTR is not cleared before Sunday.

Kevin Stefanski on who will take the first-team QB reps this week, assuming DTR doesn’t clear concussion protocol right away: “We’re working through that…” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 27, 2023

The Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad last week.

It remains to be seen if Stefanski would go with Flacco or PJ Walker who came into the Denver game in relief of DTR.