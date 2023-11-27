NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Get Good News On Myles Garrett’s Shoulder Injury

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns fans received a bit of good news on Monday afternoon after Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was spotted with his arm in a sling after the team’s Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

An MRI revealed no structural damage.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett is dealing with soreness and is classified as day-to-day.

Stefanski is confident that Garrett will be ready to play in the Browns’ Week 13 game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett’s leadership is vital to the team.

Stefanski said:

“He’s a leader of this football team. He was elected captain for a reason…he sets a great example for this football team.”

Garrett told the media after Sunday’s game that he felt a pop.

Others noted that he could not use his left hand to give teammates high-fives.

With the issues surrounding quarter Deshaun Watson’s shoulder that ultimately ended his season early, it was only natural that Browns fans were collectively holding their breath for Stefanski’s update.

The 7-4 Browns have had many injuries this season.

The team trails the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens by two games.

They are tied with the 7-4 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is In Concussion Protocol

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the Denver game early with a concussion.

Coach Stefanski did not elaborate on what the plans are if DTR is not cleared before Sunday.

The Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad last week.

It remains to be seen if Stefanski would go with Flacco or PJ Walker who came into the Denver game in relief of DTR.

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

