Clippers Announce Rebrand: What Will It Look Like?

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a new era. The Clippers have announced a rebrand starting next season, including logos, court designs, uniforms, and colors.

Clippers Announce Rebrand For 2024-2025 Season

Exclusive at ESPN: The Clippers full-scale rebranding is finally here — new logos, uniforms, everything but the name (and they thought about that, too): https://t.co/4SlV7H93zA — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 26, 2024

Starting with the 2024-2025 season, the Clippers will have a new look when they move into their new arena, the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

Starting with the team’s logo, the LAC will be replaced with a compass and ship. “Clippers” is derived from clippers ships and naval vessels in the team’s original home of San Diego.

The global logo will contain the full name of the team.

The Intuit Dome’s court will reflect the color and logo changes. The ship and campus logo will be at the center court. Navy blue covers the sidelines.

Inglewood’s longitude and latitude are on the sideline of the court.

Steve Ballmer Considered A Name Change

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that he thought about changing the name before acquiring the team in 2014.

However, Ballmer listened to the feedback from fans against a name change, electing to keep the Clippers’ name.

“The focus groups are advisory, not definitive,” Ballmer said. “But I still listen to them, and I have heard, partially to my surprise, that there is no interest in a name change. I had thought about [the name] years ago, before I got the team, but we heard similar reactions back then.”