NBA News and Rumors

Clippers Announce Rebrand: What Will It Look Like?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
LA Clippers rebrand

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a new era. The Clippers have announced a rebrand starting next season, including logos, court designs, uniforms, and colors.

Clippers Announce Rebrand For 2024-2025 Season

Starting with the 2024-2025 season, the Clippers will have a new look when they move into their new arena, the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

Starting with the team’s logo, the LAC will be replaced with a compass and ship. “Clippers” is derived from clippers ships and naval vessels in the team’s original home of San Diego.

Clippers Design
Photo Credit: Los Angeles Clippers
Clippers logo
Credit: Los Angeles Clippers

The global logo will contain the full name of the team.

Los Angeles Clippers global logo
Credit: Los Angeles Clippers

The Intuit Dome’s court will reflect the color and logo changes. The ship and campus logo will be at the center court. Navy blue covers the sidelines.

Inglewood’s longitude and latitude are on the sideline of the court.

Clippers Court Design
Credit: Los Angeles Clippers

Steve Ballmer Considered A Name Change

Clippers jerseys
Credit: Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that he thought about changing the name before acquiring the team in 2014.

However, Ballmer listened to the feedback from fans against a name change, electing to keep the Clippers’ name.

“The focus groups are advisory, not definitive,” Ballmer said. “But I still listen to them, and I have heard, partially to my surprise, that there is no interest in a name change. I had thought about [the name] years ago, before I got the team, but we heard similar reactions back then.”

Topics  
Clippers NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
jimmy king stuffed at rim (1)

NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler’s Ejection Following Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Brawl At Smoothie King Center

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Malik Monk of the Kings runs up the court.
2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Malik Monk Surging
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Coach Mark Daigneault
NBA Coach of the Year 2024 Odds: Mark Daigneault Favored
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.
NBA MVP Odds 2024: Nikola Jokic Could Win Third In Four Years
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Isaiah Stewart poses.
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Suspended 3 Games: What Happened?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Jalen Brunson Signs With Knicks, Doncic NBA MVP Odds Improve By 29%
Video: Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Left Mavericks For Knicks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 21 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Broncos v San Diego Chargers
Next NBA Head Coach Fired Odds: Chauncey Billups, Steve Clifford Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top