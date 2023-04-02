Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Win Miami Open Doubles Title

The American doubles tennis team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated American Taylor Townsend and Canadian Leylah Fernandez to win their first Miami Open title.

It was a straight-set victory with a tight first set that was ultimately decided by a tiebreaker.

With the victory, Gauff and Pegula become the first all-American team to win the Miami Open doubles title since Mary Joe Fernandez and Zina Garrison won the tournament in 1991.

Townsend and Fernandez recently teamed up; the Miami Open was their second event together.

With such an impressive result early in their partnership, they will be a force to reckon with given more time on the court together.

Like Gauff and Pegula, Townsend and Fernandez’s playing styles and personalities suit each other.

Gauff And Pegula Are A Winning Combination

As for Gauff, 19, and Pegula, 29, their partnership continues to yield success.

The road to victory was far from easy.

It involved playing two matches on the same day, quarterfinals and semifinals, given the rain delays that crunched the match schedule at the end of the week.

This is their fifth title together, and their second title of the year along with Doha.

Jessica Pegula’s Week Ended Well

Jessica Pegula lives nearby and had the hometown crowd cheering her on.

It was a challenging week of singles action for her with rain delays and long matches.

She lost in the semifinal to Elena Rybakina.

Gauff and Pegula are great friends off the court, and it manifests itself on the court.

They are ranked second in the world, and no matter how far either one advances in singles action, they do not pull out of doubles even when the scheduling gets tight in the latter rounds of the tournament.

Gauff and Pegula have yet to win either singles or doubles Grand Slam titles in their careers.

Those have eluded them, but it seems that could be remedied in 2023 especially in doubles the way the pair are playing together.

Both pairs teams, consisting of accomplished singles players, will be on tennis fans’ radars to watch as the season continues.

