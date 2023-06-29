Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Beats Her Doubles Partner Jessica Pegula In Eastbourne

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2

It was a battle between the Americans and the doubles partners, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals of Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Gauff was too good for Pegula on Thursday, ousting the top-ranked American in straight sets.

Gauff will next take on another American, Madison Keys, in the semifinals.

The other semifinal consists of players who advanced due to their opponents retiring.

Camila Giorgi who took a set from the red-hot Jelena Ostapenko before Ostapenko retired, will play Daria Kasatkina who won the first set over Caroline Garcia before Garcia retired.

Gauff has three career ATP titles and a win in Eastbourne days before Wimbledon begins would be a huge confidence boost for the 19-year-old American.

Players Retiring At Eastbourne

Hopefully, all is well for both Ostapenko and Garcia who both have played a lot of tennis this spring.

Both have played singles and doubles which equates to a lot of court time.

Can Gauff Make The Leap at Wimbledon?

Everyone has been waiting for Coco Gauff to make the leap and win her first Grand Slam.

The most likely tournament seemed to be the French Open as her game is really good on clay and she made the finals in 2022.

Gauff has not gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon in her career.

 

Pegula, Gauff, Keys, Sloane Stephens, and Sofia Kenin are America’s best female players at Wimbledon.

Stephens and Kenin are former Grand Slam Champions.

Could this be the year that Gauff breaks through and joins them with a maiden Grand Slam win?

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Caroline Wozniacki is no.5 on top 100 on highest paid females of all time

2018 Australian Open Champion Caroline Wozniacki Is Coming Out Of Retirement

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
John McEnroe Chris Evert
John McEnroe And Chris Evert React To Potential Saudi Arabian Investment In Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
4 Women In The Hunt To Qualify For The Wimbledon Main Draw
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Feliciano Lopez Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Was Spotted At Mallorca Open Cheering On Feliciano Lopez
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
billie jean king
Billie Jean King Is A Member Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Withdraws From Eastbourne, Will She Be Healthy Next Week For Wimbledon?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 26 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Kate Middleton Roger Federer
Roger Federer And Duchess Kate Middleton Film A Wimbledon Video With The Ball Boys And Girls
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top