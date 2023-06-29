It was a battle between the Americans and the doubles partners, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals of Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Gauff was too good for Pegula on Thursday, ousting the top-ranked American in straight sets.

Too good from Coco 🤝@CocoGauff defeats fellow American compatriot, Pegula, 6-3, 6-3 to book her spot in the semifinals!#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/XLxgossOdu — wta (@WTA) June 29, 2023

Gauff will next take on another American, Madison Keys, in the semifinals.

The other semifinal consists of players who advanced due to their opponents retiring.

Camila Giorgi who took a set from the red-hot Jelena Ostapenko before Ostapenko retired, will play Daria Kasatkina who won the first set over Caroline Garcia before Garcia retired.

Gauff has three career ATP titles and a win in Eastbourne days before Wimbledon begins would be a huge confidence boost for the 19-year-old American.

Players Retiring At Eastbourne

Hopefully, all is well for both Ostapenko and Garcia who both have played a lot of tennis this spring.

Both have played singles and doubles which equates to a lot of court time.

in the last 10 days, Ostapenko has played: 13 matches

30 sets

over 20 hours of tennis rest up Jelena 🛌 pic.twitter.com/tLbrayBA5t — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) June 29, 2023

Can Gauff Make The Leap at Wimbledon?

Everyone has been waiting for Coco Gauff to make the leap and win her first Grand Slam.

The most likely tournament seemed to be the French Open as her game is really good on clay and she made the finals in 2022.

Gauff has not gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon in her career.

#7 Coco Gauff gets a massive 6-3, 6-3 win over Jess Pegula to reach the SFsin Eastbourne. That’s Gauff’s first top 10 win since august (lost her last top 10 matches in straight sets) and her first top 5 win since february 2022. Important before Wimbledon. Gets Keys tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/l6Tzt57Va2 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 29, 2023

Pegula, Gauff, Keys, Sloane Stephens, and Sofia Kenin are America’s best female players at Wimbledon.

Stephens and Kenin are former Grand Slam Champions.

Could this be the year that Gauff breaks through and joins them with a maiden Grand Slam win?

Tennis Betting Guides 2023