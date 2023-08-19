The summer of 2023 is all about the evolution of American teenager Coco Gauff who is 10-1 in the hardcourt season.

The 19-year-old arguably had the biggest win of her career on Saturday over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Western & Southern Open semifinals.

Hard to overstate how big a win that is for Coco Gauff. Iga Swiatek is the one to beat, and Coco hadn’t come close before today. Big achievement unlocked. pic.twitter.com/6MBHiALfPC — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 19, 2023

1st WTA 1000 FINAL 🙌@CocoGauff defeats World No.1 Swiatek 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to play for the title on Sunday in Cincinnati. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/DLtso06RJz — wta (@WTA) August 19, 2023

Gauff was winless against Swiatek in seven previous meetings.

Coco Gauff shouts out Cardi B after beating Iga Swiatek: “I saw a quote. ‘Knock me down 9 times, get up 10.’ It’s a Cardi B song. So in this case, knock me down 7 times, get up 8.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/yT5us7uhav — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 19, 2023

She never even took a set off of her.

That history was rewritten in front of excited American fans during the course of a two-hour and fifty-minute match when Gauff came out and won the first set of the match in a tiebreaker.

Swiatek regrouped and grabbed the second set, but the real drama came late in the third set when Gauff was able to break Swiatek at 3-3 to go up 4-3.

There were a lot of great rallies and good shotmaking on both sides, and it took four match points for Gauff to get the win.

She is the World No. 7, but that ranking will certainly rise as we head into the U.S. Open.

In one week, Swiatek was beaten by two Americans: last Saturday in Montreal by Jessica Pegula and this Saturday in Cincinnati by Gauff.

Ironically, Gauff and Pegula are doubles partners, but both defeated Swiatek on weeks when they chose not to play doubles.

Gauff awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova who will take the court Saturday afternoon.

