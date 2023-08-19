Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Beats World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Western & Southern Open Semifinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance

The summer of 2023 is all about the evolution of American teenager Coco Gauff who is 10-1 in the hardcourt season.

The 19-year-old arguably had the biggest win of her career on Saturday over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Western & Southern Open semifinals.

 

Gauff was winless against Swiatek in seven previous meetings.

She never even took a set off of her.

That history was rewritten in front of excited American fans during the course of a two-hour and fifty-minute match when Gauff came out and won the first set of the match in a tiebreaker.

Swiatek regrouped and grabbed the second set, but the real drama came late in the third set when Gauff was able to break Swiatek at 3-3 to go up 4-3.

There were a lot of great rallies and good shotmaking on both sides, and it took four match points for Gauff to get the win.

She is the World No. 7, but that ranking will certainly rise as we head into the U.S. Open.

In one week, Swiatek was beaten by two Americans: last Saturday in Montreal by Jessica Pegula and this Saturday in Cincinnati by Gauff.

Ironically, Gauff and Pegula are doubles partners, but both defeated Swiatek on weeks when they chose not to play doubles.

Gauff awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova who will take the court Saturday afternoon.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka Karolina Muchova

Aryna Sabalenka Will Face Karolina Muchova In Cincinnati Semifinals

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Alycia Parks Taylor Townsend
In First Tournament Together, Taylor Townsend And Alycia Parks Advance To Western & Southern Open Doubles Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Takes On Iga Swiatek In Western & Southern Open Semifinals On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer’s Coach Ivan Ljubicic Makes Surprising U.S. Open 2023 Prediction
Roger Federer’s Coach Ivan Ljubicic Makes Surprising U.S. Open 2023 Prediction
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
Coco Gauff And Taylor Fritz Are The Last Americans Standing At The Western & Southern Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Daniil Medvedev
Rain And 6 Seeded Players Fall On Thursday At The Western & Southern Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Murray
What’s Next For Andy Murray? Sportsbooks Set Odds Of 2023 Retirement At 2/1
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top