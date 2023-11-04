Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Defeats Marketa Vondrousova On Day 6 Of 2023 WTA Finals, Advances To Semifinals

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Coco Gauff

It was the battle of the two most recent Grand Slam women’s tennis champions.

On Day 6 of the 2023 ATP Finals, Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova faced US Open Champion Coco Gauff.

This match had the usual Cancun weather obstacles players have been dealing with throughout the week, gusty winds that sent the ball in unexpected directions and a brief rain delay.

Gauff dropped the first set but played two solid sets to earn the victory and advance to the semifinals.

In typical Coco style, she rallied and ran her way past a match point by Vondrousova.

After the match, looking the most relaxed she has all week, Gauff explained how she is staying mentally tough amid very tough playing conditions.

Saturday’s Semifinals Are Set

Gauff will next face her American compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula who is arguably playing her best tennis of the year in Cancun.

The other semifinal will consist of Iga Swiatek taking on Aryna Sabalenka.

There are a lot of things at stake in these two semifinal matches.

Only one American will advance, and this is the first time in over 20 years two Americans are in the semifinals; the last time was in 2002 when Serena Williams and Jennifer Capriati faced off.

Swiatek can avenge her loss of the World No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka who has been the best and most consistent player throughout the year.

She is the first woman since Justine Henin in 2006 to advance to the semifinals of all four Grand Slams and the WTA Finals in the same calendar year.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

