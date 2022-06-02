Coco Gauff reaches semifinals of the 2022 French Open

There are eight singles players left at the 2022 French Open (four men and four women). Among the players left is an American teenager, 18-year-old Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia. On Wednesday in an all-American quarterfinal matchup, Gauff, the 18th seed, defeated 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida, 7-5, 6-2.

Gauff favoured to beat Martina Trevisan

In the women’s semifinals on Thursday, Gauff (-280) is the favourite to beat Italian Martina Trevisan (+240). (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag). Trevisan upset 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada, the 17th seed, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. Fernandez was suffering from a foot injury which was impacting her movement. Head-to-head, Trevisan beat Gauff in their only prior matchup, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, and that came in the second round of the 2020 French Open.

Other Women’s Semi-final

The other women’s semifinal has the number one seed and heavy French Open favourite Iga Swiatek of Poland (-900) against the 20th seed, Daria Kasatkina of Russia (+640). In the quarterfinals, Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, defeated the 11th seeded American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 in a controversial quarterfinal. Swiatek broke Pegula in the first set on a point where the tennis ball bounced twice on Swiatek’s side of the court before she won the game on a return. Kasatkina meanwhile beat the 29th seeded Russian Verionika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6. Swiatek is a 3-1 all-time against Kasatkina, including three wins this year. Swiatek beat Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the Australian Open, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of Dubai, and 6-3, 6-0 in the third round of Doha.

Men’s Semi-finals

The men’s semi-finals will see 13-time French Open champion and number five seed Rafael Nadal of Spain (-290) face the number three seed Alexander Zverev of Germany (+245), and world number eight Casper Ruud of Norway face world number 20 and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia. In the quarterfinals, Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, Zverev beat world number six Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, Ruud beat Holger Rune of Denmark, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, and Cilic beat world number seven Andrey Rublev of Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Head-to-head, Nadal is 6-3 all-time against Zverev, and Ruud is 2-0 against Cilic.