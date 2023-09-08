Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff’s US Open Match Delayed 45 Minutes Because Of Protesters

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has a one-set lead in the US Open semifinal match against Karolina Muchova.

However, the story is about the protesters in the upper deck who created a 45-minute delay because one of the three people reportedly either refused to leave or glued his feet to the cement.

It was a crazy and uncertain situation.

At one point, there were 10 NYPD officers in the upper deck of Arthur Ashe Stadium surrounding the person.

Before the players were taken off the court, Coco Gauff was heard on a hot mic saying to her coaching box that they were “negotiating” with the person.

Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC is at the match but took to Twitter to ask people watching on television what they were hearing because those inside the stadium did not know what was going on.


The good news is that the protestors were non-violent; no people nearby needed to be evacuated.

The bad news is that it is not a good look for the US Open and New York City that they cannot handle this situation quickly.


Karolina Muchova is set to serve down 0-1 in the second set when action resumes.

The only redeeming quality is that the disruption did not occur in the middle of a game.

Gauff looked the most relaxed during the break where both players were trying to stay loose by watching the NFL football game, stretching, and staying warm.

Wendi Oliveros

