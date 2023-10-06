Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak Continues, Next Up Is Iga Swiatek In China Open Semifinals

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Coco Gauff

The Summer of Coco is spilling over into the Fall of Coco.

2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff is continuing her winning ways in China.

The 19-year-old defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the China Open quarterfinals and will next face Iga Swiatek.

She has almost as many consecutive wins as years on the planet.

As with Aryna Sabalenka who won her maiden Grand Slam in Australia in 2023, winning her first Grand Slam has relaxed Gauff and given her even more confidence.

Her athleticism and talent were always there so it was only a matter of time when she would win the first, and it seemingly is now a legitimate debate as to how many Grand Slams she will win in 2024.

Coco finally cracked the Swiatek code in Cincinnati this summer to get her first career win against her in eight tries.

This match promises to be a good one, and Gauff is looking forward to the challenge.

The Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek match is scheduled for 2:30 AM EDT on Saturday, October 7.

Fans who do not want to get up early to see it live will be able to see replays of it on The Tennis Channel on Saturday.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
