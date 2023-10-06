The Summer of Coco is spilling over into the Fall of Coco.

2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff is continuing her winning ways in China.

The 19-year-old defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the China Open quarterfinals and will next face Iga Swiatek.

She has almost as many consecutive wins as years on the planet.

SIXTEEN WINS IN A ROW FOR COCO!!! Coco Gauff beats Sakkari in straight sets and reaches her 7th Semifinal this season! #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/bjnsZwbmbT — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 6, 2023

As with Aryna Sabalenka who won her maiden Grand Slam in Australia in 2023, winning her first Grand Slam has relaxed Gauff and given her even more confidence.

Her athleticism and talent were always there so it was only a matter of time when she would win the first, and it seemingly is now a legitimate debate as to how many Grand Slams she will win in 2024.

Another victory for Coco Gauff!! The 19-year-old dispatches Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 in Beijing to earn her 16th consecutive win 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/COmp1N7aDy — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 6, 2023

Coco finally cracked the Swiatek code in Cincinnati this summer to get her first career win against her in eight tries.

Coco Gauff & Iga Swiatek will meet in the Beijing Semifinals. Two of the most athletic players tennis has seen in years. Iga leads the head to head 7-1. Coco got her first win against Iga in Cincinnati & is on a 16 match win streak. Who wins? pic.twitter.com/RYnbPyLAvN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 6, 2023

This match promises to be a good one, and Gauff is looking forward to the challenge.

Coco Gauff on facing Iga Swiatek in Beijing: “It’s gonna be a tough match. We had a tough match against each other in Cincinnati. But I’m really focused & excited to play tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/iPUIEIZRe0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 6, 2023

The Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek match is scheduled for 2:30 AM EDT on Saturday, October 7.

Fans who do not want to get up early to see it live will be able to see replays of it on The Tennis Channel on Saturday.

