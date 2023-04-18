College Football

College Football 2023: Georgia, Ohio State Suffering Through Quarterback Growing Pains

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
geogia ohio state qb problems (1)

Georgia and Ohio State rank 1-2 in 2024 recruiting, courtesy of 247Sports.com.  

The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions and the Buckeyes, despite losing to rival Michigan the past two seasons, remain loaded right down to the scout team.  

There are third- and fourth-string backups on both squads who could start – and probably star – at a majority of competing programs. 

It’s a bit curious both are suffering quarterback issues following their spring practices. 

Georgia May Lose Former 5-Star QB Recruit Brock Vandagriff

As ex-Bulldogs standout quarterback Stetson Bennett IV endures questions on his NFL potential, former five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff does not appear to be the answer in Athens.

The program’s bid for a 3-peat already appears to be in jeopardy. And it’s not even summer.

Carson Beck reportedly is pulling ahead of the No. 4 QB during the 2021 recruiting cycle. A disgruntled Vandagriff could be looking for a change of scenery before fall practices commence.

When asked about his future, the rising redshirt sophomore sounded unsure. Certainly, non-committal.

“I’m not sure,” Vandagriff reportedly said following last Saturday’s G-Day spring game. “I guess there’s some praying to do. But my plans, for now, are to just take it day by day.”

During his first two seasons with the Bulldogs, Vandagriff has yet to take any significant snaps.

Will he ever?

Ohio State May Have Trouble Replacing ex-QB C.J. Stroud

While the Wolverines appear to be set long-term at quarterback with All-America candidate J.J. McCarthy, a rising junior, and five-star recruit Jadyn Davis, the Buckeyes could find it difficult throwing the ball to their all-world receiving corps.  

Before a near-capacity crowd at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Kyle McCord had an opportunity to take a big step toward seizing the No. 1 role, but failed to impress during the spring game.  

With main competitor Devin Brown out with a finger injury, McCord led the Scarlet squad against the Gray. One of his top plays was handing off to two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin for a ceremonial TD run. 

When it came to passing, McCord did not do much to make the Buckeyes’ fans forget about C.J. Stroud. 

On the first series, McCord attempted a throw on the run, but was nearly intercepted. The series ended with a three-and-out. 

McCord went 18-for-34 with 184 yards and one touchdown during the spring showcase. He endured three sacks. 

“I think what you saw in the game was similar to what you’ve seen in practice,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, as reported by Cleveland.com. “Some good things, some things that you’d like to see a little bit better. But he’s growing.” 

Growing? 

With a receiving room led by Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Xavier Johnson, the Buckeyes need a QB1 to get them the ball in space.

Will McCord grow into the role fast enough?

Topics  
College Football Georgia Bulldogs Ohio State Buckeyes
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football

College Football
Watch: Every Play From Arch Manning’s Texas Football Spring Game

Watch: Every Play From Arch Manning’s Texas Football Spring Game

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20min
College Football
courtland ford
USC OT Courtland Ford Looking at Kentucky Wildcats as Potential Transfer Destination
Author image David Evans  •  11h
College Football
dakoda fields
Oregon Ducks Lead Race for Four-Star CB Dakoda Fields
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 14 2023
College Football
josiah thompson
Josiah Thompson’s Commitment Brings South Carolina Gamecocks a Top-5 2024 Recruiting Class
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 14 2023
College Football
floirda sate pring game recuits (1)
Florida State Football: Seminoles Looking To Build Off 10-Win Campaign, Beginning With Spring Showcase
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 14 2023
College Football
ohio state fb hot recruiting (1)
Ohio State Football: Injured QB Devin Brown Ruled Out Of Spring Game; Buckeyes Hot On Recruiting Trail
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 12 2023
College Football
amari jefferson
Georgia Bulldogs Impress Talented Four-Star WR Amari Jefferson
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top