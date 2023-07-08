College Football: Biggest Potential Impact QB Transfers

As we approach the start of the 2023 college football season, it’s clear that the offseason has been filled with significant quarterback movement, thanks to the transfer portal and the one-time transfer exception. Quarterbacks transferring from one school to another can have a significant impact on the College Football Playoff race, as demonstrated by players like Joe Burrow. With less than two months until the season kicks off, let’s recap the busy offseason of quarterback transfers.

ACC

Georgia Tech: Haynes King (Texas A&M)

Louisville: Jack Plummer (Cal)

NC State: Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)

Pitt: Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)

Virginia: Tony Muskett (Monmouth)

Biggest Potential Impact: Pitt: Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)

Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec, a former top 100 recruit, began his collegiate career at Notre Dame. After two seasons, he transferred to Boston College, where he showed promise but faced injury setbacks. With one year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jurkovec made the decision to return to his hometown by transferring to Pitt. This move allowed him to reunite with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, with whom he had previously worked at BC. Jurkovec’s goal is to make a meaningful impact on the Panthers’ football program and contribute to their success in the upcoming season. If he can just stay healthy, he could really help Pitt compete in the ACC this season.

Big 12

BYU: Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

Cincinnati: Emory Jones (Arizona State)

Houston: Donovan Smith (Texas Tech)

Oklahoma State: Alan Bowman (Michigan)

TCU: Chance Nolan (Oregon State)

Biggest Potential Impact: Houston: Donovan Smith (Texas Tech)

Many could argue that Kedon Slovis and Emory Jones, who are on to their third school, will make the biggest impact in the Big 12, I’m looking at Houston’s Donovan Smith. He is a dynamic dual-threat QB who knows this conference and is coming off a better season than Slovis and Jones. With the departure of their four-year starting quarterback Clayton Tune, Houston, a new member of the Big 12 conference, has acquired Donovan Smith, who brings Big 12 experience from his time at Texas Tech. Smith showcased his skills by throwing for 2,686 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over the past two seasons. Additionally, he contributed with 10 rushing touchdowns for the Red Raiders. Given his experience and performance, Smith is the leading contender to secure the starting quarterback position for the Houston Cougars, adding depth and expertise to the team’s offensive lineup.

Big Ten

Illinois: Luke Altmyer (Ole Miss)

Indiana: Tayven Jackson (Tennessee)

Iowa: Cade McNamara (Michigan)

Nebraska: Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech)

Northwestern: Ben Bryant (Cincinnati)

Purdue: Hudson Card (Texas)

Wisconsin: Tanner Mordecai (SMU)

Biggest Potential Impact: Iowa: Cade McNamara (Michigan)

Just like the Big 12, we could go with a few different options here, but for me, it has to be Iowa getting Cade McNamara. Iowa is seemingly always a QB short of being an excellent contender. They’ve been forced to rely heavily on the running game as their defense keeps them in games. But they may be able to move the ball through the air this year. Cade McNamara played a crucial role as the starting quarterback for Michigan in 2021, leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten championship since 2003 and a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, he lost the starting position to J.J. McCarthy last season and also suffered a knee injury. Despite limited participation during the spring, McNamara is expected to be fully recovered and ready to take the field for the Hawkeyes in Week 1.

I also really like Wisconsin’s shift to Tanner Mordecai. The Badgers have been longing for a dynamic, play-making QB and new head coach Luke Fickell may have the perfect answer. Wisconsin Badgers, traditionally known for their power run offense, are embracing a new offensive approach under the guidance of their new offensive coordinator, Phil Longo. Coming from the Air Raid coaching tree, Longo plans to introduce a fast-paced tempo and shotgun formations to the Badgers’ offense. Leading this transition is quarterback Tanner Mordecai, a transfer from SMU.

Mordecai initially started his collegiate career at Oklahoma before joining SMU, where he spent the past two seasons as the team’s starting quarterback. With his experience and familiarity with the Air Raid system, Mordecai is poised to be a key figure in implementing this new offensive strategy for the Badgers. His abilities as a passer and decision-maker will be crucial in orchestrating the high-tempo attack that Longo envisions for Wisconsin.

Independents

Biggest Potential Impact: Notre Dame: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)

The biggest impact for any team in the country in a new QB may come from South Bend and Notre Dame’s new signal caller, Sam Hartman. Hartman, who had a successful five-year stint at Wake Forest, has decided to conclude his college football career at Notre Dame. This transfer was regarded as one of the significant acquisitions of the offseason, considering Hartman’s impressive stats at Wake Forest, where he amassed 12,967 passing yards and threw 110 touchdowns.

The quarterback position posed challenges for the Irish in the previous season, and the addition of Hartman brings a significant upgrade, especially in terms of limiting turnovers. With his experience and proven ability to lead an offense effectively, Hartman is expected to bolster Notre Dame’s quarterback play and provide stability to the team’s passing game. His arrival brings renewed optimism to the Irish, who are eager to see his impact on the field which hopefully allows ND to get over the hump and actually compete in a college football playoff game without getting blown out.

Pac-12

Arizona State: Drew Pyne (Notre Dame)

Cal: Sam Jackson (TCU), Ben Finley (NC State)

Colorado: Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State)

Oregon State: DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

UCLA: Collin Schlee (Kent State)

Biggest Potential Impact: Colorado: Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State)

Many would look at this list and immediately tab former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei as the choice for impact starter. But I’d rather go with a wildcard like Shedeur Sanders than a QB I’ve just never believed in. I haven’t seen it from Uiagalelei, despite him being a massive recruit out of high school for Clemson. None of it looks the part aside from the fact he’s a big-bodied QB. The decision-making was always slow, and accuracy was horrid at times, and both of those factors make the arm strength useless. Maybe a change of scenery to Oregon State will help. But I have to go with Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, made the decision to join his father at Colorado after a successful tenure at Jackson State. As a standout quarterback in the SWAC, Sanders has already proven his abilities on the field. With impressive numbers of 6,983 passing yards and 70 touchdowns in just two seasons at Jackson State, he has established himself as a talented playmaker.

Now, as Colorado enters the “Coach Prime” era under Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders is expected to step into the starting role and lead the team in the Pac-12 conference. The transition to a Power Five conference like the Pac-12 will undoubtedly present new challenges, as the level of competition and defensive schemes will be more demanding. However, with his natural talent, experience, and the guidance of his father, Shedeur Sanders has the potential to make a smooth transition and thrive in the Pac-12. The combination of his skills, athleticism, and football IQ should help him adapt and contribute to Colorado’s success in the conference.

SEC

Alabama: Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame)

Auburn: Payton Thorne (Michigan State)

Florida: Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

Kentucky: Devin Leary (NC State)

Missouri: Jake Garcia (Miami)

Ole Miss: Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), Walker Howard (LSU)

Biggest Potential Impact: Alabama: Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame)

The SEC is a tough one as I’m not crazy about any of the options here, but there are some interesting choices. Early reports are that Spencer Sanders is not leading the QB battle in Oxford. I have no idea how Graham Mertz is currently tabbed as the starter in Florida, but I can not see that going well. I will 100% be fading the Gators week 1 at Utah. The same goes with Payton Thorne at Auburn, I just don’t see that going well. But Tyler Buchner could really help Bama, with all their talent.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson took most of the reps during spring, but it appears that Nick Saban was not entirely satisfied with their performances. In search of another option, Alabama pursued Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame. Buchner began the 2022 season as Notre Dame’s starter but suffered an injury in Week 2. He later returned to play in the Gator Bowl, showcasing his abilities with 274 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two rushing scores in a victory. However, he also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. During his time at Notre Dame in 2021, Buchner was primarily utilized as a runner.

Interestingly, Buchner will reunite with Tommy Rees, who was previously Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and now holds the same role at Alabama. However, it is worth noting that Rees opted to recruit Sam Hartman to Notre Dame instead of starting Buchner, which may raise questions about his confidence in Buchner’s ability to lead an offense. Nevertheless, Buchner will now have the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback position at Alabama.