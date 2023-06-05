College Football

College Football: Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Vick Highlight 2024 Hall of Fame Ballot

Colin Lynch
The National Football Foundation has unveiled the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame, featuring several notable players, including seven who are eligible for the first time. Among the standout names on the ballot are Michael Vick from Virginia Tech and Larry Fitzgerald from Pitt.

Vick Revolutionized the QB Position

Michael Vick, known for his electrifying style of play, led Virginia Tech to the 2000 Sugar Bowl and finished third in the Heisman Trophy race in 1999 and sixth in 2000. In his two seasons as a starter, Vick amassed 3,299 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, along with 1,299 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on an impressive 5.5 yards per carry. His exceptional playmaking skills made him the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Larry Fitzgerald was Unguardable

Larry Fitzgerald had an outstanding college career at Pitt, finishing as the runner-up in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting, behind Jason White of Oklahoma. In his breakout season, Fitzgerald recorded 92 receptions for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns, following a promising redshirt freshman year with 69 catches, 1,005 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Other Leading Candidates

Montee Ball, representing Wisconsin, is another notable candidate. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2011 and had a remarkable two-year stretch with the Badgers, accumulating 3,753 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns from 2011 to 2012. Terrell Suggs, from Arizona State, is also among the candidates. Suggs set an FBS single-season record with 24 sacks in 2002.

The ballot also includes first-time options such as Michael Oher from Ole Miss, Michael Huff from Texas (safety), and Greg Eslinger from Minnesota (center). Additionally, Randy Moss, the former Marshall wide receiver, stands out among the non-FBS players. Moss had an impressive collegiate career, recording 54 touchdown catches, helping Marshall win a Division 1-AA national title, and finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting before becoming a first-round pick in the NFL.

Nine other players who missed out in previous seasons but are now making their first appearance on the ballot include Deon Figures (Colorado), Daymeion Hughes (Cal), Ed King (Auburn), Olin Kreutz (Washington), Andy Levitre (Oregon State), Terence Newman (Kansas State), Richard Seymoure (Georgia), Darrin Smith (Miami), and Takeo Spikes (Auburn).

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in January, and the enshrinement ceremony will celebrate the achievements of these exceptional players.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top