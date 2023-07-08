College Football

College Football: UGA Adds 4-Star OT Nyier Daniels

Nyier-Daniels-Georgia

Kirby Smart and Georgia Football are building historic recruiting classes. Find out more about Georgia’s latest signing, a four-star offensive lineman from the class of 2024.

Nyier Daniels, a highly regarded offensive tackle recruit, has made the decision to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 340 pounds, Daniels is ranked as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class of 2024. He joins a group of talented offensive line commitments at Georgia, including Michael Uini, Marcus Harrison, Daniel Calhoun, and Malachi Toliver. The Bulldogs offensive line coach, Stacy Searels, has been successful in securing three commitments in the trenches within the first week of July.

UGA Can’t Be Stopped on the Recruiting Trail

With the addition of Daniels, Georgia currently boasts the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation, holding 25 commitments for the 2024 cycle. Daniels plays high school football at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, and has received an invitation to participate in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Daniels’ Really Connected With UGA Coaching Staff

When making his college decision, Daniels emphasized the importance of development and found that Georgia best aligned with his goals in that aspect. His connection with offensive line coach Stacy Searels played a pivotal role in his commitment, along with the relationship he built with assistant coach Fran Brown. Daniels praised Searels’ personality and highlighted the significance of being comfortable with the person he will be working closely with. Brown also played a crucial role in presenting the development plan to Daniels, solidifying his decision to choose Georgia.

“It’s all about the development factor that led me to Georgia,” Daniels said. “Also, with (assistant) coach Fran Brown and (offensive line) coach Searels, I built great relationships. Coach Fran is a jersey guy and he’s been there since Day One.”

Daniels expressed his excitement about the commitment but emphasized the need to remain level-headed and focus on putting in the work to succeed. He acknowledged that Georgia provides an environment where he can thrive if he approaches his journey with dedication and the right mindset.

Georgia’s highly-ranked recruiting class now includes the top two players from New Jersey, with Daniels joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, who committed to the Bulldogs in June.

