As part of our coverage of the college football conference championships, we’ve called upon our friend ChatGPT to deliver insightful AI computer picks. As we gear up for the culmination of the college football season, ChatGPT has been tasked with predicting the outcomes of each conference championship game, utilizing its vast reservoir of data and unique analytical abilities.
Join us as we dive into each matchup, exploring the dynamics and intricacies that could sway the results one way or another. From the gritty defenses to the high-flying offenses, ChatGPT has crunched the numbers and is ready to reveal who might emerge victorious in these pivotal games.
With all the data input, ChatGPT fired out its short and sweet predictions. Below are ChatGPT’s predictions for the college football conference championship games.
Conference USA Championship: New Mexico State vs. No. 24 Liberty
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|New Mexico State
|+320
|+10.5
|-115
|Over 57.5
|-115
|Liberty
|-400
|-10.5
|-105
|Under 57.5
|-110
- ChatGPT Prediction: Liberty wins 27-20 in a closely contested game, showcasing a strong defensive performance in the final quarter.
Pac-12 Championship: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oregon
|-333
|-9.5
|-108
|Over 65.5
|-106
|Washington
|+278
|+9.5
|-112
|Under 65.5
|-114
- ChatGPT Prediction: Washington edges out Oregon in a high-scoring affair, 45-42, with a last-minute field goal deciding the game.
Big 12 Championship: No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oklahoma State
|+520
|+15.5
|-115
|Over 55.5
|-108
|Texas
|-700
|-15.5
|-105
|Under 55.5
|-112
- ChatGPT Prediction: Texas secures a 31-28 victory over Oklahoma State. A decisive interception in the last minutes seals the win for Texas.
MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Miami (Ohio)
|+250
|+7.5
|-115
|Over 43.5
|-108
|Toledo
|-300
|-7.5
|-105
|Under 43.5
|-112
- ChatGPT Prediction: Toledo triumphs with a 35-24 win. Their offense proves too much for Miami (Ohio), especially in the second half.
Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Boise State
|-140
|-2.5
|-115
|Over 61
|-105
|UNLV
|+120
|+2.5
|-105
|Under 61
|-115
- ChatGPT Prediction: Boise State dominates the game, winning 38-17. Their balanced attack on offense and defense keeps UNLV at bay.
SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Georgia
|-210
|-5.5
|-110
|Over 55.5
|-110
|Alabama
|+180
|+5.5
|-110
|Under 55.5
|-110
- ChatGPT Prediction: In a classic SEC showdown, Georgia narrowly defeats Alabama 24-21, with a crucial touchdown in the final minutes.
AAC Championship: SMU vs. No. 22 Tulane
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|SMU
|+135
|+3
|-110
|Over 47
|-110
|Tulane
|-155
|-3
|-110
|Under 47
|-110
- ChatGPT Prediction: Tulane emerges victorious, 30-27, in a game filled with dramatic twists and turns, including a comeback in the fourth quarter.
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Appalachian State
|+180
|+5
|-109
|Over 53.5
|-108
|Troy
|-210
|-5
|-111
|Under 53.5
|-112
- ChatGPT Prediction: Appalachian State wins 33-30 in an overtime thriller, with a field goal making the difference.
Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Michigan
|-2250
|-21.5
|-110
|Over 35
|-110
|Iowa
|+1000
|+21.5
|-110
|Under 35
|-110
- ChatGPT Prediction: Michigan secures a comfortable 28-14 win over Iowa, with their defense shutting down Iowa’s offense in the second half.
ACC Championship: No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Louisville
|+103
|+1
|-102
|Over 46.5
|-110
|Florida State
|-123
|-1
|-118
|Under 46.5
|-110
- ChatGPT Prediction: Florida State triumphs 34-31 in a nail-biting finish, with a successful field goal in the final seconds.