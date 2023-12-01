College Football

Computer AI Picks: ChatGPT Predicts the Winner of Every College Football Conference Championship Game

David Evans
As part of our coverage of the college football conference championships, we’ve called upon our friend ChatGPT to deliver insightful AI computer picks. As we gear up for the culmination of the college football season, ChatGPT has been tasked with predicting the outcomes of each conference championship game, utilizing its vast reservoir of data and unique analytical abilities.

Join us as we dive into each matchup, exploring the dynamics and intricacies that could sway the results one way or another. From the gritty defenses to the high-flying offenses, ChatGPT has crunched the numbers and is ready to reveal who might emerge victorious in these pivotal games.

With all the data input, ChatGPT fired out its short and sweet predictions. Below are ChatGPT’s predictions for the college football conference championship games.

Conference USA Championship: New Mexico State vs. No. 24 Liberty

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
New Mexico State +320 +10.5 -115 Over 57.5 -115
Liberty -400 -10.5 -105 Under 57.5 -110

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Liberty wins 27-20 in a closely contested game, showcasing a strong defensive performance in the final quarter.

Pac-12 Championship: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Oregon -333 -9.5 -108 Over 65.5 -106
Washington +278 +9.5 -112 Under 65.5 -114

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Washington edges out Oregon in a high-scoring affair, 45-42, with a last-minute field goal deciding the game.

Big 12 Championship: No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Oklahoma State +520 +15.5 -115 Over 55.5 -108
Texas -700 -15.5 -105 Under 55.5 -112

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Texas secures a 31-28 victory over Oklahoma State. A decisive interception in the last minutes seals the win for Texas.

MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Miami (Ohio) +250 +7.5 -115 Over 43.5 -108
Toledo -300 -7.5 -105 Under 43.5 -112

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Toledo triumphs with a 35-24 win. Their offense proves too much for Miami (Ohio), especially in the second half.

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Boise State -140 -2.5 -115 Over 61 -105
UNLV +120 +2.5 -105 Under 61 -115

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Boise State dominates the game, winning 38-17. Their balanced attack on offense and defense keeps UNLV at bay.

SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Georgia -210 -5.5 -110 Over 55.5 -110
Alabama +180 +5.5 -110 Under 55.5 -110

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: In a classic SEC showdown, Georgia narrowly defeats Alabama 24-21, with a crucial touchdown in the final minutes.

AAC Championship: SMU vs. No. 22 Tulane

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
SMU +135 +3 -110 Over 47 -110
Tulane -155 -3 -110 Under 47 -110

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Tulane emerges victorious, 30-27, in a game filled with dramatic twists and turns, including a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Appalachian State +180 +5 -109 Over 53.5 -108
Troy -210 -5 -111 Under 53.5 -112

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Appalachian State wins 33-30 in an overtime thriller, with a field goal making the difference.

Big Ten Championship: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Michigan -2250 -21.5 -110 Over 35 -110
Iowa +1000 +21.5 -110 Under 35 -110

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Michigan secures a comfortable 28-14 win over Iowa, with their defense shutting down Iowa’s offense in the second half.

ACC Championship: No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Louisville +103 +1 -102 Over 46.5 -110
Florida State -123 -1 -118 Under 46.5 -110

 

  • ChatGPT Prediction: Florida State triumphs 34-31 in a nail-biting finish, with a successful field goal in the final seconds.
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
