Could Mississippi State Transfer Will Rogers Take Over at QB From Devin Leary at Kentucky?

David Evans
Sports Editor
College football’s transfer portal is open and, Mississippi State’s accomplished quarterback Will Rogers has entered the portal, with the University of Kentucky emerging as a potential new home. With current Wildcats QB Devin Leary undecided on his future, Rogers could find a new home in Kentucky.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Enters the Transfer Portal

Rogers, a Mississippi native, has made a significant mark in college football and the SEC during his tenure with Mississippi State. His impressive statistics, including a remarkable 12,315 passing yards and 94 touchdowns, position him as one of the SEC’s all-time leading passers.

These achievements are even more noteworthy considering Rogers’ modest beginnings as a three-star recruit out of high school. His rise to prominence in college football underscores his capability and resilience as an athlete. But now Rogers has decided to move on, as he enters the NCAA transfer portal.

Rogers Looking at Kentucky as Option

Rogers’ potential move to Kentucky is intriguing for several reasons. Firstly, it reflects the fluid nature of college football, where transfers can dramatically alter team compositions. Secondly, it poses questions about the future of Kentucky’s quarterback position. Devin Leary, the current quarterback for the Wildcats, could potentially apply for an extra year of eligibility. However, his focus, as of now, seems to be on the immediate future, including Kentucky’s bowl game.

If Rogers does transfer to Kentucky, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to a new environment and team dynamics. His past performances against Kentucky have been stellar, including a standout game in 2021 where he threw for 344 yards. These performances could well be part of the reason he seems to be their top target in the transfer portal this season.

Rogers’ experience and proven track record could provide Kentucky with a valuable asset in their quest for success in the competitive SEC landscape.

