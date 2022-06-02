Courtland Sutton Or Jerry Jeudy? That Is The Question

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have not had very fair shots the past couple of seasons. Between injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, the NFL world has not had a chance to see the true potential of these two dynamic wide receivers. Now that the Denver Broncos have a legitimate quarterback in Russell Wilson, it is safe to say these two are going to have breakout seasons. This poses another question. Which one will have the better season? Without further adieu, let’s delve in and predict which one of the Broncos receivers will become Russell Wilson’s favorite target.

Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy: Which one will Have the Better Year?

Courtland Sutton’s Outlook

Injuries have done a disservice to Sutton’s potential the past couple of years. Last season, it is hard to gauge his ability considering he was playing with a game manager in Teddy Bridgewater who rarely pushed the ball down the field. However, don’t let his 776 yard season fool you, Sutton still has the ability to become one of the premier receivers in this league. In 2019, he made a Pro Bowl with numbers of 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He did this in a season where his quarterbacks were Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, and Drew Lock. Now, imagine a healthy Courtland Sutton paired with Russell Wilson. Remember who Wilson’s favorite target was in Seattle? D.K. Metcalf. Another receiver with a big frame that you can throw a jump-ball to and more times than not, will come down with it. Sutton may not be Metcalf, but the physical attributes are still similar enough for Wilson to trust him. As long as he stays healthy, expect a season around 1,200 receiving yards and 10 to 11 touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy’s Outlook

For this, we will assume everything will work out and he will be able to play all year given recent events. Jeudy will play the Tyler Lockett role with Russell Wilson. Jeudy struggled his rookie season, but was looking like he was due for a nice bounce-back year despite inconsistent quarterback play yet again. Sadly, the injury bug bit him early on in the year. As a result, he finished with only 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Many are expecting this season to be the big jump from Alabama product. The potential is certainly there, but he will be making the jump in a different way.

Jeudy will become a favorite safety blanket, along with Tim Patrick, for Wilson when opportunities for the first read are not there. Contrary to popular belief, Courtland Sutton will be the number one option, but this will also open up wide open chances for Jerry Jeudy to finally show why the Denver Broncos were so high on him when they drafted him. For Jeudy’s prediction, he will have a great season, but not quite as good as Courtland Sutton’s. Expect numbers around 900 yards receiving and six to seven touchdowns. A solid year to be had from Jeudy, but at the end of the day, expect Courtland Sutton to have the breakout season of the lethal Denver receiving core.