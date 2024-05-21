Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Skips OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys have begun their 2024 Organized Team Activities (OTAs), but star linebacker Micah Parsons is absent. According to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram, Parsons, seeking a new contract, did not attend the opening session. This makes him one of the key Cowboys, alongside CeeDee Lamb, who is not participating in OTAs as they both push for new deals.

Micah Parsons is not at Cowboys OTA practice today. CeeDee Lamb was never expected to show up until at least minicamp.

But there was hope that Parsons would attend OTAs after skipping the offseason program as he did last year — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 21, 2024

While Lamb’s absence from voluntary workouts was anticipated, the Cowboys had hoped Parsons would attend. Although Parsons’ agent previously stated in April that his absence wasn’t contract-related, it’s clear that Parsons is eyeing a long-term deal with the team.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on where things stand with potential contracts for the #Cowboys Big 3—Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. FIVE takeaways: • All signs point to Prescott and Lamb being the priorities right now for extensions. It seems like Parsons… pic.twitter.com/HblQNHSUbB — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 21, 2024

Parsons is One of the Best Defenders in the NFL

Since being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 24-year-old Parsons has rapidly become one of the league’s premier defensive players. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract, earning just under $3 million this year and $21.3 million next year.

Micah Parsons is entering the fourth year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, who have already exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Fans are eager for the team to secure a long-term agreement with Parsons soon to prevent potential holdouts. While OTAs and voluntary workouts can be skipped without penalty, the mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 4 through June 6 will impose fines for any absence.

Don’t mind me just posting another Micah Parsons highlight pic.twitter.com/0Wq9G7dPzi — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) September 17, 2023

In addition to his private workouts and a recent overseas trip to China and Japan with C.J. Stroud, Parsons has been busy off the field. He recently inked endorsement deals with Adidas and Bleacher Report and has taken on the role of president of Bleacher Report’s Gridiron team, further expanding his influence and brand beyond football.

New Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer is Excited to Work with Parsons

The prospect of guiding Micah Parsons on the football field is thrilling for any defensive coach, and new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is no exception. Zimmer, taking over the reins of the Dallas defense this season, will be working with a standout talent who has amassed 40.5 regular-season sacks in just three seasons. With Parsons’ explosive playmaking ability, Zimmer has a dynamic cornerstone to build around as he aims to elevate the Cowboys’ defensive performance.

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer on utilizing Micah Parsons: “We're going to move him around doing different things.”#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ypTSSFgIRX — D210SPORTS (@D210S) May 14, 2024

“We were sitting up there again this morning talking about other things we can do with him,” Zimmer said Tuesday. “He’s such a dynamic player that, I said this the other day: ‘Offenses are always going to know where he’s at.’ They’re going to turn protections to him, have the back help chip no matter what it is.”

Unfortunately for Zimmer and the Cowboys, the one place Parsons currently is not is with the Cowboys in camp. It would be hard to imagine the Cowboys not coming to the table to lock Parsons up on a long-term deal, but we’ve seen crazier things out of Dallas before.