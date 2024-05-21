Featured

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Skips OTAs

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have begun their 2024 Organized Team Activities (OTAs), but star linebacker Micah Parsons is absent. According to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram, Parsons, seeking a new contract, did not attend the opening session. This makes him one of the key Cowboys, alongside CeeDee Lamb, who is not participating in OTAs as they both push for new deals.

While Lamb’s absence from voluntary workouts was anticipated, the Cowboys had hoped Parsons would attend. Although Parsons’ agent previously stated in April that his absence wasn’t contract-related, it’s clear that Parsons is eyeing a long-term deal with the team.

Parsons is One of the Best Defenders in the NFL

Since being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 24-year-old Parsons has rapidly become one of the league’s premier defensive players. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract, earning just under $3 million this year and $21.3 million next year.

Micah Parsons is entering the fourth year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, who have already exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Fans are eager for the team to secure a long-term agreement with Parsons soon to prevent potential holdouts. While OTAs and voluntary workouts can be skipped without penalty, the mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 4 through June 6 will impose fines for any absence.

In addition to his private workouts and a recent overseas trip to China and Japan with C.J. Stroud, Parsons has been busy off the field. He recently inked endorsement deals with Adidas and Bleacher Report and has taken on the role of president of Bleacher Report’s Gridiron team, further expanding his influence and brand beyond football.

New Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer is Excited to Work with Parsons

The prospect of guiding Micah Parsons on the football field is thrilling for any defensive coach, and new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is no exception. Zimmer, taking over the reins of the Dallas defense this season, will be working with a standout talent who has amassed 40.5 regular-season sacks in just three seasons. With Parsons’ explosive playmaking ability, Zimmer has a dynamic cornerstone to build around as he aims to elevate the Cowboys’ defensive performance.

“We were sitting up there again this morning talking about other things we can do with him,” Zimmer said Tuesday. “He’s such a dynamic player that, I said this the other day: ‘Offenses are always going to know where he’s at.’ They’re going to turn protections to him, have the back help chip no matter what it is.”

Unfortunately for Zimmer and the Cowboys, the one place Parsons currently is not is with the Cowboys in camp. It would be hard to imagine the Cowboys not coming to the table to lock Parsons up on a long-term deal, but we’ve seen crazier things out of Dallas before.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors NFL Preseason NFL Training Camps
Author image
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.
Colin Lynch

