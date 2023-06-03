Cub Swanson Returns to the Featherweight Division; Who Could be Next?

It looks like Cub Swanson’s run at bantamweight was short-lived after he was defeated by Jonathan Martinez via brutal leg kicks. He has since told MMA Junkie that he was moving back up to featherweight and is looking for his next opponent for a fight in August.

Cub Swanson eyes featherweight return, despite bantamweight confidence: ‘I could have made some adjustments’ (via @MMAjunkieRadio) https://t.co/MFv3ZDQ0cc — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 3, 2023

Cub Swanson actually looked good as a bantamweight. He made the cut down to 135 lbs with relative ease and it didn’t seem like it hindered his performance one bit, it’s just that he went against a young, hungry, up-and-coming contender in the division.

Swanson still believes he could fight at bantamweight but is deciding to end his career as a UFC featherweight fighter. Let’s take a look at some potential matchups for Cub Swanson as he looks to get back into action this summer.

Bill Algeo

Bill Algeo is one of the most game opponents in the featherweight division. He is never in a boring fight and is always looking to push the envelope and get his hands dirty in there. Algeo is a fan favorite because of the barnburners he puts on each and every fight no matter who is standing across from him. A fight between Algeo and Swanson would be absolute fireworks and would be the big win that Algeo needs on his resume to get himself a ranked competitor next.

Charles Jourdain

Much like Bill Algeo, Charles Jourdain is never in a boring fight. He has a dynamic style of fighting that makes it hard for him to ever be in a boring fight. The way that Swanson is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter, will bring out the best in Jourdain in this matchup. He is coming off of a beatdown of Kron Gracie someone Swanson also beat up pretty badly. So this would set up a fantastic matchup between these dangerous finishers.

Billy Quarantillo

This would be yet another banger as Billy Quarantillo is just an absolute dog with no quit in him. Quarantillo is coming off a vicious knockout loss at the hands of Edson Barboza so he is looking to get back into the win column and get a big win on his resume and Swanson fits the bill. A fight between these two would be dynamic and a fight that the fans would want more and more of. You can definitely expect a finish for either fighter if they were to throw down.