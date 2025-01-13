MLB News and Rumors

Cubs sign starting pitcher Colin Rea

Jeremy Freeborn
The Chicago Cubs have signed starting pitcher Colin Rea of Cascade, Iowa on Monday according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. The terms of the contract are one year and $5 million.

Returning to Chicago

This will be the second time Rea has pitched for the Cubs. He previously pitched for them in 2020 and did not do well. In 14 innings, Rea had a record of one win and one loss with a poor earned run average of 5.79. In nine games, he gave up 15 hits, nine earned runs, three home runs, and two walks, to go along with 10 strikeouts, one hold, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26. The win came in a 10-1 Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds on August 30, 2020. Rea pitched two thirds of an inning, and had one strikeout and flyout. The hold came in an 8-7 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 1, 2020. Rea faced three batters and had two ground ball outs and one flyout.

Who else has Rea pitched for?

Rea has pitched two seasons for the San Diego Padres in 2015 and 2016. He was also with the Miami Marlins in 2016, and three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, 2023, and 2024. In 2017, Rea had Tommy John surgery, and did not pitch in the Major Leagues again until 2020. In 2022, Rea pitched professionally in Japan for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

2024 MLB Statistics

Rea had the best season of his MLB career. He had a record of 12 wins and six losses for the Brewers with an earned run average of 4.29. In 32 games and 167 2/3 innings pitched, Rea gave up 169 hits, 80 earned runs, 29 home runs, and 43 walks, to go along with 135 strikeouts, one save, one hold, and a WHIP of 1.26.  The save came in a 6-2 Brewers win over the Philadelphia Phillies on September 16, and the hold came in a 7-2 Brewers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 24.

 

Cubs MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
