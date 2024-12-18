Cubs trade OF Cody Bellinger and C Matt Thaiss

The Chicago Cubs were involved in two trades on Tuesday. According to Anthony Franco and Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, they traded catcher Matt Thaiss of Jackson Township, New Jersey to the Chicago White Sox and first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona to the New York Yankees. In addition to Bellinger, the Yankees are receiving cash considerations from the Cubs. Meanwhile, Chicago is receiving starting pitcher Cody Poteet of San Diego, California from the Yankees, and cash from the White Sox.

Cody Bellinger in 2024

Bellinger is joining his third Major League team. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six seasons from 2017 to 2022, and the last two seasons with the Cubs. In 2024, Bellinger batted .266 with 18 home runs and 768 runs batted in. During 130 games, 516 at bats, and 569 plate appearances, he scored 72 runs and had 137 hits, 23 doubles, three triples, nine stolen bases, 45 walks, 220 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .325, and a slugging percentage of .426.

Cody Bellinger’s Awards

Bellinger won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the National League MVP in 2019. In both years, he was an All-Star. In 2017, Bellinger batted .267 with 39 home runs and 97 runs batted in. During 132 games, 480 at bats and 548 plate appearances, he scored 867 runs, and has 128 hits, 26 doubles, four triples, 10 stolen bases, 64 walks, 279 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .581.

In 2019, Bellinger batted .305 with 47 home runs and 115 runs batted in. During 156 games, 661 plate appearances and 558 at bats, he scored 121 runs, and had 170 hits, 34 doubles, three triples, 15 stolen bases, 95 walks, a National League leading 351 walks, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .406, and slugging percentage of .629.

Matt Thaiss

Thaiss played the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He joined the Cubs in the offseason on November 20. In 2024, Thaiss batted .204 with two home runs and 16 runs batted in. During 57 games, 157 at bats, and 186 plate appearances, he scored 14 runs, and had 32 hits, nine doubles, three stolen bases, 28 walks, 47 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .323, and a slugging percentage of .299, The sacrifice fly came in a 3-2 Angels win over the New York Mets on August 4.

Cody Poteet

Poteet is joining his third Major League franchise. He was with the Miami Marlins from 2021 to 2022, and the Yankees in 2024. In 2024, Poteet had a record of three wins and zero losses, with an earned run average of 2.22. In five games, he pitched 24 1/3 innings, and gave up 18 hits, six earned runs, two home runs and eight walks, to go along with 16 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.