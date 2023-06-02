Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida in the works to headline event in Sao Paulo, Brazil

The UFC is working on a heavyweight main-event fight between No. 4 Curtis Blaydes and No. 9 Jailton Almeida for the UFC event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 4th.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida is in the works to headline UFC’s return to São Paulo after 4 years 🔥 News via @mma_kings & @MikeBohn Full story: https://t.co/Pt6oKqMOJd pic.twitter.com/lFfRHqP507 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 1, 2023

Curtis Blaydes most recently got brutally knocked out by surging contender in Serghei Pavlovich in his last fight. He will be looking to get back on track with yet another main event spot as he takes on the surging Jailton Almeida.

Jailton Almeida has been a one-man wrecking machine since stepping foot inside the octagon. He is now 5-0 in the biggest promotion with all of his wins coming inside the distance. Almeida would be looking for the biggest win of his career against his toughest competition to date.

Jailton Almeida Getting Fast-Tracked to a Title Shot

Jailton Almeida (19-2) made quick work of his opponent on the Contender Series and then subsequently did the same to his next 5 opponents inside the octagon. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has been an absolute terror for the heavyweight division finishing 4 of his 5 opponents inside the very first round.

His most recent win was against a former top-5 ranked competitor in Jairzinho Rozenstruik and he made it look effortlessly. His submission grappling schools are arguably the best in the entire heavyweight division and he will look to put that to the test against a mainstay in the top-5 in Curtis Blaydes.

Curtis Blaydes Just Can’t Get Over the Hump

Curtis Blaydes always makes it so close to a potential title shot and then ends up on the wrong end of a highlight reel knockout. It has happened in each of his last two losses to Serghei Pavlovich and Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes is a highly skilled mixed martial artist that likes to utilize his wrestling to set up his strikes on the feet. In his last fight, he just didn’t seem to mix it up well at all and Pavlovich was just able to tear him apart on the feet and at distance.

This seems to be a puzzle that is going to be interesting to see how it plays out because Almeida is a very dangerous ground fighter while Blaydes is a high-level wrestler and ground-and-pound specialist. Blaydes may want to keep this fight standing and use his boxing to get it done but Almeida is also no slouch on the feet either.

This has the makings to be a fantastic main event fight between two of the best heavyweight fighters that the UFC has to offer. This could be the coming out party for Almeida and could catapult him into title contention with a win.