Cuteness Overload: Daniil Medvedev’s Baby Daughter Recognizes Him On ATP Finals Poster

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is all business at the 2023 ATP Finals.

He defeated close friend and godfather to his one-year-old daughter Alisa, Andrey Rublev, in the first round of round-robin action on Monday.

Speaking of Alisa, she is enjoying her time at the ATP Finals, cheering on her dad, the 2020 ATP Finals Champion.

She was caught on video this week walking through the halls where the life-size posters of the players are hung.

Alisa is spotted happily walking along and then coming to a stop when she sees Dad’s poster.

She recognizes her dad but appears confused about how a big poster of him is hanging there.

Medvedev Quietly Winning At ATP Finals

The focus has been on the green group with Jannik Sinner defeating Novak Djokovic on Tuesday to go 2-0 in round-robin play.

In the red group, Medvedev is also looking for his second win of the week in his match with 2021 ATP Finals Champion Alexander Zverev on Wednesday.

Zverev arrives at this match after beating World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz whose debut at the ATP Finals has been lackluster.

Watch Day 4 of the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals on the Tennis Channel with guest commentator Nick Kyrgios.

Get your popcorn ready for great tennis and interesting commentary.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
