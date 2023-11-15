Daniil Medvedev is all business at the 2023 ATP Finals.

He defeated close friend and godfather to his one-year-old daughter Alisa, Andrey Rublev, in the first round of round-robin action on Monday.

Andrey Rublev hanging out with Daniil Medvedev’s daughter, Alisa, before their match today. The best Godfather out there. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Gt7Be06UDX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 13, 2023

Speaking of Alisa, she is enjoying her time at the ATP Finals, cheering on her dad, the 2020 ATP Finals Champion.

She was caught on video this week walking through the halls where the life-size posters of the players are hung.

Alisa is spotted happily walking along and then coming to a stop when she sees Dad’s poster.

She recognizes her dad but appears confused about how a big poster of him is hanging there.

She recognized him 🥹 pic.twitter.com/evALtrY9tb — kay nonsense | turin time (@atp4me) November 11, 2023

Medvedev Quietly Winning At ATP Finals

The focus has been on the green group with Jannik Sinner defeating Novak Djokovic on Tuesday to go 2-0 in round-robin play.

2020 champ Daniil Medvedev plays a great match to beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2 in the Red Group. Now 56-1 after winning the first set in 2023. 65 wins this year. 7-2 vs. Rublev. pic.twitter.com/2D2E8zu5bF — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 13, 2023

In the red group, Medvedev is also looking for his second win of the week in his match with 2021 ATP Finals Champion Alexander Zverev on Wednesday.

#ATPFinals continues the trend of close match mixed with a relatively straight forward one at group stage. #Zverev wins a thriller Vs #Alcaraz 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 with Carlos letting go a crucial ball at net down BP in decider. #Medvedev very good display Vs #Rublev to win 6-4, 6-2 — Hidden truth Guru (@rajeshworld) November 14, 2023

Zverev arrives at this match after beating World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz whose debut at the ATP Finals has been lackluster.

