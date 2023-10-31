Dabo Swinney, the head coach of Clemson’s football team, had a heated exchange with a fan during a call-in segment of his weekly “Tiger Calls” radio show. Known for his usually optimistic outlook, Swinney’s recent outburst sheds light on the mounting pressures facing college football’s most successful coaches.

Dabo Rants at Poor Tyler from Spartaburg

The exchange took place after a fan, identified as Tyler from Spartanburg, questioned the reason behind Swinney’s substantial salary, especially given Clemson’s current 4-4 record. “I ain’t gonna let some smart-ass kid get on this phone and create this stuff,” Swinney fired back, defending both his track record and his college football coaching philosophy.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney went on an epic 5-minute rant tonight after ‘Tyler, from Spartanburg’ asked him about his $11.5 million salary and 4-4 season. “I’m not gonna sit here and let you, I don’t care how much money I make. You’re not gonna talk to me like I’m 12-years old..” pic.twitter.com/XvjhZDUd2m — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

For context, Clemson’s present struggles are real, given their previously outstanding achievements. The Tigers have enjoyed 12 consecutive seasons with at least ten victories, a run of success that has now come under threat. This has led to increased scrutiny, especially when compared with Swinney’s impressive salary of $10.8 million for the 2022-23 season.

Swinney Says Clemson Fans Are ‘Part of the Problem’

In the heated conversation, Swinney retorted to the fan’s criticisms by stating, “You’re part of the problem,” further challenging Tyler to apply for the coaching job if he felt he could do better. The spirited defense continued with Swinney highlighting his journey from being one of the lowest-paid coaches to his current status. “I started as the lowest-paid coach in this freakin’ business. And I’m where I am because I’ve worked my ass off every single day,” Swinney declared.

His defiant stance was not just limited to this particular exchange. He has previously commented on certain fans having a “terrible mindset,” suggesting that perhaps a few losses might be beneficial to filter out the bandwagon supporters.

One of College Football’s Most Unlikable Coaches?

However, Swinney’s recent behavior has not been without its critics. Many have pointed out his perceived lack of self-awareness, especially in light of past comments where he mentioned he’d quit coaching if players ever got paid. With the introduction of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, players can now monetize their brand, yet Swinney continues to coach.

Dabo might legit be one of the most unlikeable coaches in all of sports https://t.co/yfhNI8yoYV — RNIC (@DepressedDETN) October 31, 2023

Furthermore, as one fan pointed out, Swinney’s defense of his position and salary starkly contrasts his previous stance on player payments. These juxtapositions have led some to label Swinney as one of the most “unlikeable coaches” in sports.

Nevertheless, the world of college football is as unpredictable as it is passionate. While critics are vocal now, a turnaround in Clemson’s season could change the tune of fans like Tyler. As the team prepares to face Notre Dame, Swinney will be looking to not only silence Tyler from Spartanburg but also the myriad of critics that have emerged in recent times.