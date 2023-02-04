NFL News and Rumors

Dallas Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator

Dan Girolamo
The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer replaces Kellen Moore, who parted ways with the team and now serves as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Schottenheimer served as a coaching analyst and consultant for the Cowboys in 2022.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.”

Schottenheimer Brings Veteran Presence To The Cowboys

Schottenheimer just completed his 22nd season in the NFL. Before Dallas, Schottenheimer served as the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Schottenheimer has previously been an NFL offensive coordinator for three teams: New York Jets (2006–2011), St. Louis Rams (2012–2014), and Seattle Seahawks (2018–2020).

Schottenheimer also had coaching stints for the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 games in the NFL as a head coach from 1984 to 2006.

Schottenheimer Will Help Run The Offense With McCarthy

Although Schottenheimer was hired as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, he will not call the plays. Last week, owner/GM Jerry Jones said Mike McCarthy will call plays for the 2023 season.

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys are 30-20 with back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two seasons. In both instances, the Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, once in the Wild Card round and once in the Divisional Round.

The Cowboys are still looking to reach the NFC Championship for the first time since 1995. That also happens to be the same year since Dallas’ last Super Bowl appearance and victory. Since 1996, the Cowboys have only won five playoff games.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
