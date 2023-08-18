Daniel Rodriguez Announces Positive Drug Test, Out of Noche UFC Fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio

Daniel Rodriguez has announced that he has tested positive for a banned substance and will no longer be able to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Noche.

🚨| Daniel Rodriguez is OUT of his scheduled fight at #NocheUFC with Santiago Ponzinibbio due to an out of competition drug test that contained Ostarine.#NocheUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OrgW3bb0h6 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 18, 2023

Positive Drug Test

Rodriguez announced on social media that he has tested positive for a banned substance and will be unable to compete at UFC Noche. He tested positive for Ostarine which is on the USADA banned substance list. This news comes as a disappointment to both Rodriguez and his fans, as he was looking forward to the fight with Ponzinibbio.

Implications for Ponzinibbio

With Rodriguez out of the fight, Ponzinibbio is left without an opponent for UFC Noche. It is unclear at this time whether the UFC will be able to find a replacement fighter on short notice. Ponzinibbio has been preparing for this fight for months and will likely be disappointed by the news.

Rodriguez’s Future

Rodriguez’s positive drug test is a setback for his career. He will likely face a suspension from the UFC and may have difficulty finding fights in the future. It is unclear at this time how long his suspension will be or whether he will be able to return to the Octagon.

UFC Noche Fight Card

The women’s flyweight championship will be on the line when newly minted flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will look to defend her title for the first time when she takes on the former champ Valentina Shevchenk in a rematch.

Check out the full fight card below (subject to change):

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s flyweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrance Mitchell

Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber