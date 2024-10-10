Featured

Danny Green Retires From NBA

Mathew Huff
NBA journeyman, Danny Green, is officially calling it a career. The three-and-D wing retires after 15 seasons where he was a key member on three different championship teams. He won titles with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Green plans to continue a career in broadcasting while he is retired. Green was a premier role player that many teams coveted throughout the 2010’s. His impact was felt in a positive way on all three championship teams he was a part of in his long career.  

Danny Green Retires After 15 Seasons 

Danny Green’s Career Numbers 

Green was one of the best three-and-D players of the 2010’s. He finishes his career as a 40.0 percent marksman and is also a one-time All-Defensive Team member. Danny Green left his biggest imprint with the San Antonio Spurs in the eight seasons he spent with head coach, Gregg Popovich. During his Spurs tenure, he tallied 9.1 points, 3.5 total rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. He did this while averaging an effective field goal percentage of 53.9 percent. Green then made the most of his one season with the Toronto Raptors. He was a reliable member of the supporting cast surrounding Kawhi Leonard on their way to their first franchise title.

In that lone season with the Raptors, Green averaged a career-best 10.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. As for his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the former North Carolina product averaged 8.0 points, 1.3 steals per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 36.7 percent. He was an ideal fit for this particular LeBron James-led squad. Green was a solid fit with many teams throughout his NBA career. He was valuable to each title team he was a part of. Now the question is, will he eventually make it to the Hall of Fame? 

Will he Eventually be in the Hall of Fame? 

Per Basketball Reference, Danny Green has a probability of 0.37 percent to make the Hall of Fame. However, this should not be discouraging. As of right now, All-Star caliber players such as Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo, and Jaylen Brown are around the same area for Hall of Fame probability. Not to mention, the Basketball Hall of Fame has enshrined players with less decorated resumes in the past. While it might be awhile for Danny Green, do not be surprised if he is eventually makes it to the Basketball Hall of Fame one day. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
