David Aragona Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Why Red Route One

David Aragona is a horse racing handicapper and analyst for Daily Racing Form. This is an elite horse racing publication that was founded in 1894 in Chicago, Illinois. Horse racing has an incredible rich history in the United States, and Triple Crown races continue to get annual attention in this publication. Here are the horses that Aragona likes the most.

David Aragona of Daily Racing Form Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

In addition to contributing to the Daily Racing Form, Aragona is a regular analyst and handicapper for the New York Racing Association and TimeForm US. Due to the fact many horse racing analysts did not pick Mage to win the Kentucky Derby, it is interesting that Aragona has decided on the darkhorse (pardon the pun) to win the final triple crown race of the year.

Red Route One (+1800)

Red Route One finished fourth at the Preakness, and Aragona believes the horse can finish three places better at Belmont Park. He really liked how the horse was able to stay with those in the top three for most of the race. Aragona is overlooking Red Route’s lack of speed, and believes this horse just might have what it takes to get the W.

Bet on Red Route One (+1800)

Angel of Empire (+300)

This horse was the favourite for many at the Kentucky Derby when Forte was a scratch. At the end of the day, this horse came away with a third place finish. This horse has four wins since August (two in Indianapolis, one in Louisiana and one in Arkansas), and knows the feeling of victory.

Bet on Angel of Empire (+300)

Hit Show (+1000)

Hit Show finished a surprise fifth at the Kentucky Derby with Brad Cox as the trainer and Manuel Franco as the jockey. Cox was the winning trainer at the 2021 Belmont Stakes when Essential Quality was victorious and Franco got the win at the 2020 Belmont Stakes alongside Tiz the Law.

Bet on Hit Show (+1000)

Tapit Trice (+350)

Like Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice has multiple wins as a three-year-old. He already won the 2023 Allowance, Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes. There is no doubt that Tapit Trace will be looking for redemption after a poor seventh place result at Churchill Downs.

Tapit Trice (+350)

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
