March Madness 2024: Dayton Completes Epic Comeback To Beat Nevada

Dan Girolamo
Dayton Flyers celebrate during the second half

The madness has begun, and it’s only the first day. No. 7 Dayton Flyers overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat No. 10 Nevada Wolfpack by a score of 63-60 in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Dayton Completes Epic Comeback To Beat Nevada

With just under eight minutes left in the second half, Nevada’s Jarod Lucas made a 3-point basket to go up 56-39.

That’s when the comeback began. The Flyers proceeded to the next 17 points, tying the game at 56-56 with 2:45 left. After the teams traded baskets, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear made a layup to give the Wolfpack a 60-59 lead.

On the next possession, Dayton’s Nate Santos bullied his way to a layup to give Dayton a 61-60 lead with 37 seconds left.

Nevada would never score again.

Nevada’s Nick Davidson turned the ball over with 17 seconds left, forcing the Wolfpack to foul. After Dayton sank two free throws to go up 63-60, Nevada would miss two 3-point attempts in the final six seconds to lose the game.

Dayton Moves To The Second Round

Over the final 7:30 of the game, Dayton outscored Nevada 24-4. Daron Holmes II led the Flyers with 18 points while Koby Brea added 15.

For Nevada, Jared Lucas finished with 17 points, with Kenan Blackshear and Nick Davidson scoring 15 a piece.

Dayton’s win is the largest comeback victory in the NCAA Tournament since Nevada overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati in 2018. (ESPN Stats & Info)

The Flyers move to the Second Round to face No. 2 Arizona, who defeated No. 15 Long Beach State 85-65.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
