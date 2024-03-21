The madness has begun, and it’s only the first day. No. 7 Dayton Flyers overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat No. 10 Nevada Wolfpack by a score of 63-60 in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Dayton Completes Epic Comeback To Beat Nevada

With just under eight minutes left in the second half, Nevada’s Jarod Lucas made a 3-point basket to go up 56-39.

That’s when the comeback began. The Flyers proceeded to the next 17 points, tying the game at 56-56 with 2:45 left. After the teams traded baskets, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear made a layup to give the Wolfpack a 60-59 lead.

On the next possession, Dayton’s Nate Santos bullied his way to a layup to give Dayton a 61-60 lead with 37 seconds left.

Nevada would never score again.

Nevada’s Nick Davidson turned the ball over with 17 seconds left, forcing the Wolfpack to foul. After Dayton sank two free throws to go up 63-60, Nevada would miss two 3-point attempts in the final six seconds to lose the game.

With 7:39 left in the game: Nevada 56, Dayton 39 FINAL: Dayton 63, Nevada 60 Incredible comeback by the Flyers. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, it's the largest comeback victory in the NCAA tournament since Nevada came back from 22 down to beat Cincinnati in 2018. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 21, 2024

Dayton Moves To The Second Round

Over the final 7:30 of the game, Dayton outscored Nevada 24-4. Daron Holmes II led the Flyers with 18 points while Koby Brea added 15.

For Nevada, Jared Lucas finished with 17 points, with Kenan Blackshear and Nick Davidson scoring 15 a piece.

Dayton’s win is the largest comeback victory in the NCAA Tournament since Nevada overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati in 2018. (ESPN Stats & Info)

The Flyers move to the Second Round to face No. 2 Arizona, who defeated No. 15 Long Beach State 85-65.