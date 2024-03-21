Watch 2024 March Madness: Men’s First Round Schedule, Times

March Madness is off and running. The First Round of the Division I Men’s College Basketball Tournament begins on Thursday, March 21, and continues on Friday, March 22. Below, we examine the schedule and times for the First Round of March Madness 2024.

2024 March Madness: Thursday Schedule And Times

There are multiple ways to watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The four broadcast networks airing games throughout March Madness are CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. During the First Round, each network will air eight games – four on Thursday and four on Friday.

For the cord-cutters, Max will stream all the games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV with the B/R Sports Add-On. The add-on costs $9.99/month on top of your Max subscription. You’ll receive access to March Madness on the three networks plus games in the NBA, MLB, TNT, NHL, and U.S. Soccer.

Paramount+ is streaming every March Madness game on CBS. Sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month to experience CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

Additionally, fans can stream every game in the March Madness Live app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

2024 March Madness: Friday Schedule And Times

Predicting the future 🔮 These are the most picked teams to cut down the nets in Phoenix ✂️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HlVjWblmK7 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

The Round of 64 features 32 games – 16 on Thursday and 16 on Friday. Below, you’ll find the entire schedule with matchups, dates, times, and broadcast information.

Thursday, March 21 – First Round

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22 – First Round

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV