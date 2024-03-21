Watch 2024 March Madness: Men’s First Round Schedule, Times

March Madness is off and running. The First Round of the Division I Men’s College Basketball Tournament begins on Thursday, March 21, and continues on Friday, March 22. Below, we examine the schedule and times for the First Round of March Madness 2024.
2024 March Madness: Thursday Schedule And Times
#MarchMadness. All day. 🔥
📺: https://t.co/qNCGUkxHwC pic.twitter.com/sewvxe16Lz
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
There are multiple ways to watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
The four broadcast networks airing games throughout March Madness are CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. During the First Round, each network will air eight games – four on Thursday and four on Friday.
For the cord-cutters, Max will stream all the games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV with the B/R Sports Add-On. The add-on costs $9.99/month on top of your Max subscription. You’ll receive access to March Madness on the three networks plus games in the NBA, MLB, TNT, NHL, and U.S. Soccer.
Paramount+ is streaming every March Madness game on CBS. Sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month to experience CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament.
Additionally, fans can stream every game in the March Madness Live app. Log in with a TV provider for access.
2024 March Madness: Friday Schedule And Times
Predicting the future 🔮
These are the most picked teams to cut down the nets in Phoenix ✂️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HlVjWblmK7
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
The Round of 64 features 32 games – 16 on Thursday and 16 on Friday. Below, you’ll find the entire schedule with matchups, dates, times, and broadcast information.
Thursday, March 21 – First Round
- No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS
- No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT
- No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
Friday, March 22 – First Round
- No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT
- No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS
- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT
- No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV