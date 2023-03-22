World No. 1 women’s tennis player Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the 2023 Miami Open due to a rib injury.

Swiatek is the defending champion, but we were tipped off that she had some issues following her loss to Elena Rybalenka on Sunday, March 19 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

After the match, she posted to her Twitter account that she felt “discomfort and pain” in her ribs.

There was evidence of her rib issue earlier in the tournament though Swiatek forged ahead.

Iga Swiatek withdraws from Miami. This was during a changeover against Cirstea at IW. She won this match comfortably but was visibly hurting.

I saw a lot of people saying she was faking her injury. She was clearly struggling even in this clip. Wishing her a quick recovery. https://t.co/iFUSjilf6o pic.twitter.com/eBP3jGNczI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 22, 2023

Swiatek described the injury as a rib issue that resulted from coughing when she had an infection back in February.

In addition to pulling out of the Miami Open, Swiatek is also withdrawing from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier match slated for mid-April.

She was expected to represent Poland against Kazakhstan.

This was not an easy decision for Swiatek, but she admitted she has not dealt with many injuries in the past and is grateful for that.

In the Twitter post, she wrote:

“It’s a truly difficult call to not play in Miami and BJKC, but health is the most important. I’m grateful this is the first health issue in a long time and I was able to compete in perfect shape for so long, but that’s sports, it happens sometimes, without our control.”

Julia Grabher, ranked 94th in the world, will replace Swiatek in the Miami Open.

Miami Open Intriguing Storylines

The Miami Open will miss Iga Swiatek but is not without intriguing storylines to follow in the women’s draw.

Former U.S. Open Champions Bianca Andreescu (2019) and Emma Raducanu (2021) are facing off at press time in the first round.

Andreescu is up a set, but Raducanu is trying to get back into the match at an all-even second set.

Equally interesting and promising to be a very competitive doubles team is Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur.

Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will also be back in action in doubles after losing in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells.

Pegula and Gauff have been described as the best all-American doubles team since the Bryan brothers retired in 2020.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023