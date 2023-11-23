Diamondbacks acquire Eugenio Suarez from the Mariners

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela on Wednesday from the Seattle Mariners according to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports in a trade. In return, the Mariners received catcher Seby Zavala of Fort Hood, Texas, and relief pitcher Carlos Vargas of Moca, Dominican Republic.

Fourth Major League Team

The Diamondbacks are the fourth Major League team for Suarez. He has previously played for the Detroit Tigers (2014), seven straight seasons for the Cincinnati Reds (2015 to 2021), and two seasons for the Seattle Mariners (2022 to 2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

Suarez batted .232 with 22 home runs and 96 runs batted in during 2023. He led the American League with 11 sacrifice flies. In 162 games, 694 plate appearances, and 598 at bats, Suarez scored 68 runs and had 139 hits, 29 doubles, two stolen bases, 70 walks, and 234 total bases. He had an on base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .391.

In 2023, Suarez was also third in the Major Leagues in sacrifice flies. He was only behind Chicago Cubs outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky who led the National League with 12 sacrifice flies each.

2018 NL All-Star

In 2018, Suarez was a National League All-Star with the Reds. In 143 games, 606 plate appearances and 527 at bats, he batted .283 with 34 home runs and 104 runs batted in. Suarez also scored 79 runs, and had 149 hits, 22 doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 64 walks, 277 total bases, and is sacrifice flies. Suarez’s triples five years ago came in a 1-0 Reds win over the Chicago Cubs on April 2, 2018, and in an 11-2 Reds win over the Cubs on June 23, 2023.

Trouble with Striking Out

Plate discipline has always been a trouble for Suarez. He led Major League Baseball with 189 strikeouts in 2019, and the American League with 196 strikeouts in 2022, and 214 strikeouts in 2023.

Poor Seasons for Zavala and Vargas

Zavala batted only .171 this past season. That was 29 points under the Mendoza Line. Vargas had an earned run average of 5.79 in five games.