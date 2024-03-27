Diamondbacks sign starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery of Sumter, South Carolina to a massive deal. According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, the contract Montgomery signed for was a one-year contract worth $25 million.

The Diamondbacks are the fourth Major League Baseball team Montgomery has pitched for. He was previously with the New York Yankees from 2017 to 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 and 2023, and the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Statistics in 2023 with the Cardinals and Rangers

In 32 games with the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023, Montgomery had a record of 10 wins and 11 losses, and an earned run average of 3.20. In 188 2/3 innings, he gave up 177 hits, 67 earned runs, 18 home runs and 48 walks, to go along with 166 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.19.

World Series Champion

Montgomery won a World Series with the Rangers in 2023, the first World Series title for Texas in franchise history. There was significant irony by Montgomery signing with the Diamondbacks because it was Arizona that Texas beat in five games to take the World Series title. In six postseason games, Montgomery had a record of three wins and one loss. He gave up 10 earned runs in 31 innings for an earned run average of 2.90. Montgomery also had 17 strikeouts compared to five walks.

Clobbered by the Diamondbacks

There was also a little more irony in Montgomery signing with the Diamondbacks. Not only because it was Arizona that Texas beat in the World Series, but the fact that Montgomery’s worst regular season game in 2023 came against Arizona, and the fact that Montgomery’s only World Series start occurred in the only World Series game the Diamondbacks won. On April 18, Montgomery gave up a season high 10 hits and seven earned runs in an 8-7 Cardinals loss to the Diamondbacks. Then in game two of the World Series, Montgomery gave up nine hits in six innings in a 9-1 Diamondbacks win.