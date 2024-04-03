MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks trade third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Marlins

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21778932_168396541_lowres-2

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to the Miami Marlins according to Steve Adams and Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Tuesday. In return, the Diamondbacks received cash. The Marlins are the third Major League Baseball team Rivera has played for. He has previously played for the Kansas City Royals in 2021 and 2022, and the Diamondbacks in 2022 and 2023. At the time of the deal, Rivera had not seen any action for the Diamondbacks in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

Second Time Traded

This was the second time in Rivera’s Major League Baseball career he has been traded. He was previously moved from the Royals to the Diamondbacks for starting pitcher Luke Weaver of DeLand, Florida in a one-for-one deal on August 1, 2022.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

Rivera batted .261 with four home runs and 29 runs batted in during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. During 86 games, 257 at bats and 283 plate appearances, he scored 32 runs and had 67 hits, one stolen base, 22 walks, 92 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .358. The stolen base came in a 10-5 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals on June 6.

Thrice during the season Rivera collected three hits in a Diamondbacks victory. He had one double and two singles in an 11-4 Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies on April 29, one double and two singles in a 6-2 Diamondbacks win over the Nationals on June 7, and three singles in a 5-1 Diamondbacks win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 21.

Slow start out of the gate

The Miami Marlins have not won a game so far this season. They have a record of zero wins and six losses. In fact, they are one of two teams in Major League Baseball team not to pick up a victory. The only other team is the New York Mets, who have a record of zero wins and four losses.

Topics  
Diamondbacks Marlins MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22624931_168396541_lowres-2

Yankees trade reliever Nick Ramirez to the Dodgers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2
Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds and More for April 2 MLB Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22921754 (1)
Tough Break! Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung Breaks Wrist
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Anthony Volpe
Yankees off to a historic start on the road
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2
Astros Ronel Blanco notches first no-hitter of 2024 season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20690906_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates record first four-game road sweep to start the season since 1903
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 1 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22918000 (1)
The Highly Anticipated Shota Imanaga Debut Was Spectacular!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top