Diamondbacks trade third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to the Miami Marlins according to Steve Adams and Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Tuesday. In return, the Diamondbacks received cash. The Marlins are the third Major League Baseball team Rivera has played for. He has previously played for the Kansas City Royals in 2021 and 2022, and the Diamondbacks in 2022 and 2023. At the time of the deal, Rivera had not seen any action for the Diamondbacks in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

Second Time Traded

This was the second time in Rivera’s Major League Baseball career he has been traded. He was previously moved from the Royals to the Diamondbacks for starting pitcher Luke Weaver of DeLand, Florida in a one-for-one deal on August 1, 2022.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

Rivera batted .261 with four home runs and 29 runs batted in during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. During 86 games, 257 at bats and 283 plate appearances, he scored 32 runs and had 67 hits, one stolen base, 22 walks, 92 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .358. The stolen base came in a 10-5 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals on June 6.

Thrice during the season Rivera collected three hits in a Diamondbacks victory. He had one double and two singles in an 11-4 Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies on April 29, one double and two singles in a 6-2 Diamondbacks win over the Nationals on June 7, and three singles in a 5-1 Diamondbacks win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 21.

Slow start out of the gate

The Miami Marlins have not won a game so far this season. They have a record of zero wins and six losses. In fact, they are one of two teams in Major League Baseball team not to pick up a victory. The only other team is the New York Mets, who have a record of zero wins and four losses.