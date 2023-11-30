College football’s transfer portal is seeing a lot of action over the past few days, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. This time, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has declared that he intends to enter the portal. It is believed he is deciding between entering the NFL Draft and choosing a new college football destination, which could include playing with his brother at the Beavers’ rival, Oregon Ducks.

Uiagalelei Impressed at Oregon State, Now Seeks a New Destination

Following his announcement to enter the transfer portal, DJ Uiagalelei’s future in college football has become a topic of widespread speculation. With his record of 30-10 in 40 career starts, Uiagalelei’s experience and accomplishments set him apart in a market where many top programs are on the lookout for new quarterbacks.

Uiagalelei’s journey in college football began at Clemson, where he arrived in 2020 as one of the nation’s most promising recruits. His early success at Clemson was relatively short lived, and eventually, Cade Klubnik took over for the Tigers.

The move to Oregon State marked a new chapter for Uiagalelei, where he not only showcased his skills but also impressed with his ability to integrate into a new program seamlessly. Leading Oregon State to an 8-4 season, including triumphs over ranked teams like Utah and UCLA, Uiagalelei demonstrated his proficiency as a quarterback.

DJ Could Join Matayo at the Ducks

The possibility of joining the Oregon Ducks and playing alongside his brother, Matayo, adds an intriguing dimension to Uiagalelei’s decision. This move could be particularly opportune with Oregon’s current quarterback, Bo Nix, likely heading to the NFL draft after the season. The prospect of the Uiagalelei brothers teaming up at Oregon could bring a unique dynamic to the Ducks’ roster.

As Uiagalelei deliberates between pursuing a professional career or continuing in college football, his decision is poised to have significant implications. His proven track record and the potential of a familial collaboration at Oregon make his next move a point of keen interest in college football circles. Whether he opts for the NFL or another season in college, DJ Uiagalelei’s impact on the game is far from over.